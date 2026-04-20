Mpatasie leaders dismiss claims of missing black stool, warn against misinformation

The traditional leadership of Trede Mpatasie in the Atwima Kwanwoma District has rejected reports alleging that the community’s revered black stool, regalia and ornaments have been stolen, describing the claims as false and capable of disturbing the peace of the area.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional authorities, Chief Linguist of Mpatasie, Kyeame Osei Kwame, said there has been no such incident in recent times and urged the public to disregard the reports circulating, particularly on social media.

“The peace we are enjoying today is not by chance but through the committed leadership of Nana Asante Krobea Amoaben and the cooperation of our people. We will not allow anyone to disrupt it with falsehoods,” he stated.

His comments come after reports emerged suggesting that sacred traditional items, including the black stool, had gone missing in the community — claims that sparked concern among some residents.

In many Ghanaian communities, black stools are regarded as important symbols of authority, heritage and traditional leadership. Allegations involving such items can therefore trigger tension and deepen existing disputes if not properly addressed.

Kyeame Osei Kwame said the matter being discussed publicly does not reflect the current state of affairs in Mpatasie. According to him, if there was any related issue at all, it happened about four years ago and was resolved amicably.

He further alleged that one individual is behind recent attempts to revive old tensions through the spread of misinformation. However, he did not mention any names.

The linguist said Trede Mpatasie has remained calm and stable under the six-year leadership of Nana Asante Krobea Amoaben, adding that development and unity should remain the focus of the people.

Some residents and members of the royal family have also condemned what they describe as deliberate falsehoods intended to create unrest.

They warned that legal action could be considered if the spread of what they call misleading information continues.

The traditional authorities have therefore appealed to citizens, media organisations and social media users to verify claims before sharing them, while supporting efforts to preserve peace and unity in the community.

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