Penplusbytes’ statement on police action against deepfake and misinformation activities in Ghana

Penplusbytes commends the swift and proactive efforts of the Ghana Police Service, particularly its Cybercrime Unit, for taking decisive action against individuals involved in the creation and dissemination of deepfake content and other forms of misinformation.

The recent arrests linked to the impersonation of high-profile personalities, including President John Dramani Mahama, the First Lady Lordina Mahama, and other public figures, underscore the growing sophistication and danger of AI-enabled deception. These malicious activities not only erode public trust in information ecosystems but also expose citizens to fraud, manipulation, and reputational harm.

This development is especially concerning within the broader context of Ghana’s recent electoral cycle. During and after the 2024 general elections, there has been a noticeable rise in manipulated and synthetic media content, including deepfakes, used to mislead the public, distort political narratives, and inflame tensions. This trend highlights the urgent need for sustained and coordinated interventions to safeguard Ghana’s information integrity.

Penplusbytes being at the forefront of promoting Media and Information Literacy (MIL), digital security, and countering mis/disinformation, we welcome this enforcement action and call for a holistic approach to addressing the evolving threat landscape.

While we applaud the actions of the Ghana Police Service, we also wish to put forward the following recommendations:

Intensify Public Education on Deepfakes and Digital Manipulation

The proliferation of deepfakes during and after the 2024 elections demonstrated how easily manipulated content can influence public perception and decision-making. There is an urgent need for sustained, nationwide public education campaigns to raise awareness about AI-generated content, how it is created, and how citizens can detect and respond to it responsibly.

Scale Up Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Through Strategic Partnerships

Government, through its ministries and agencies, must scale up investments in MIL to equip citizens with skills to navigate the digital information ecosystem responsibly. Over the years, Penplusbytes has implemented a range of MIL initiatives aimed at equipping Ghanaians, particularly young people, with critical thinking, verification, and digital safety skills. These efforts have contributed to building resilience against mis/disinformation. However, the scale and complexity of today’s information disorder require expanded investment and coordination. There is an urgent need for government, development partners, and private sector actors to collaborate with civil society organizations like Penplusbytes to scale up MIL interventions nationwide. Embedding MIL within formal education systems and community-based programs will be critical to building long-term societal resilience.

Strengthen Legal and Regulatory Frameworks on Misinformation and Disinformation

Legislation forms a critical component of the broader measures required to effectively address misinformation and disinformation. In this regard, Penplusbytes in 2025 conducted a comprehensive review of Ghana’s existing legal and policy frameworks. Our findings reveal notable gaps in addressing emerging threats such as AI-generated content, as well as challenges stemming from vague definitions and the potential misapplication of current laws. These limitations risk undermining both enforcement efforts and the protection of fundamental rights.

We therefore urge policymakers to adopt the recommendations from these reviews, including the development of a comprehensive, fit-for-purpose legal framework that reflects current technological realities. Such reforms should ensure clear and precise definitions, proportional and accountable enforcement mechanisms, and strong safeguards against abuse, while upholding fundamental freedoms such as freedom of expression.

Promote Multi-Stakeholder Collaboration

Effectively combating misinformation and deepfakes requires coordinated action across sectors. We encourage stronger collaboration between law enforcement agencies, electoral bodies, technology platforms, media organizations, academia, and civil society to develop shared strategies and rapid response mechanisms.

Enhance Capacity and Resourcing for Law Enforcement

Additionally, Penplusbytes encourages continued investment in the technical capacity and resourcing of the Cybercrime Unit of the Ghana Police Service. As digital threats evolve, equipping law enforcement with advanced tools, training, and expertise will be essential for timely detection, investigation, and prosecution.

Hold Technology Platforms Accountable for Deepfake and Harmful Content

Social media and digital platforms serve as primary vectors for the amplification of deepfakes and synthetic disinformation. Penplusbytes calls on technology companies operating in Ghana and across the West Africa sub-region to implement robust content moderation policies, invest in AI-detection tools, and establish transparent reporting mechanisms for deepfake content. Platforms must take proactive steps to label AI-generated content, swiftly remove verified deepfakes, and cooperate with national authorities in investigations. Ghana’s regulatory bodies, including the National Communications Authority (NCA) and Cyber Security Authority (CSA) should develop clear platform accountability frameworks and enforce compliance standards that reflect the gravity of AI-enabled information manipulation.

Penplusbytes remains committed to working with all stakeholders to strengthen Ghana’s information ecosystem and promote a digitally safe and informed society. Through Penplusbytes’ initiatives such as the Fact-Checking Marketplace, as well as MIL interventions, Penplusbytes continues to provide citizens and institutions with practical tools to identify, verify, and counter disinformation. We urge citizens to remain vigilant, verify information before sharing, and report suspicious content to the appropriate authorities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.