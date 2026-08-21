Telecom

MTN condemns recent xenophobic attacks on Ghanaians in South Africa

Source: Joy Business  
  21 August 2026 7:47am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Chairman of MTN Ghana, Dr. Ishmael Yamson says the telecoms giant has condemned the recent xenophobic attacks on Ghanaians in South Africa.

According to him, the firm does not support the acts carried out by some South Africans, which resulted in the deaths of two Ghanaians.

The Economist Ghana disclosed this on PM EXPRESS BUSINESS EDITION with host George Wiafe on August 20, 2026.

Dr Yamson stated that this is despicable act, which has been condemned by the Group Chairman of MTN , and “let’s me take this opportunity to state our position of MTN Ghana, we don’t support it any way and we condemned of its highest order”.

"We, MTN Ghana, condemned it unreservedly; our group chairman has also condemned it, and we disassociate ourselves from these acts completely," Dr. Yamson added.

“I can tell you that as chairman of MTN Ghana, I am very angry at these acts," Dr. Yamson revealed.

The Chairman of MTN Ghana explained that the company could not come out initially to condemn the xenophobic attacks because it was initially working through the South African Chamber of Commerce in Ghana, which had first issued a statement.

On the push to target some South African companies in Ghana, Dr. Yamson noted that this would be unfortunate, adding that "98 percent of persons working at MTN Ghana are Ghanaians, and more than 120,000 Ghanaians own shares in MTN."

“At the group level, there are more American shareholders than South Africans," the Board Chairman of MTN Ghana revealed.

Dr. Yamson alluded that this is simply an issue of the headquarters of MTN being located in South Africa.

He concluded that “South Africa cannot talk about free trade and integration and do these things that actually affect the movement of goods and persons in the region”.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group