MTN Ghana gears up to lead Africa’s AI revolution

Audio By Carbonatix
As global telcos integrate AI to enhance customer experience, MTN is boosting its infrastructure capacity to position itself as a key player.
This will give the company an edge, speeding action towards achieving that goal.
Mr Ibrahim Misto, Chief Digital Officer, revealed at the Rethink Africa Intelligence Conference 2026 that MTN aims to be an orchestrator, enabling stakeholders like government, startups, and enterprises to tap into its platform and unlock value.
MTN's growth is shifting from connectivity to AI infrastructure, digital platforms, and ecosystem development. "We need to create value-added packages and experiences, monetise them, and assure customers their data will be anonymised," Misto said. He emphasised adherence to regulations while providing value-added services.
Ing. Richard Densu, Board Chairman of RAIC, stressed the AI conversation's importance, saying Africa's role in the intelligence age will define its economies, identity, and sovereignty. "We're building Africa's intelligence ecosystem for sovereignty and prosperity," he said, lamenting that Africa exports raw materials and imports finished products.
"Today, data is valuable. If Africa fails to act, it'll fuel other economies while buying back its own potential. "The conference highlighted Africa's need to harness AI for growth and self-determination.
Yvone Eyram Dumor-Boakye, Co-Founder of Thrive & Shine, emphasised that Africa should develop its own AI model, one that speaks to Africans in their own language. She believes AI is crucial at this point, making the Rethink AI Africa Intelligence Conference timely.
The conference zeroed in on key areas: talent development, research and knowledge production, funding and capital alignment, and ecosystem building. Discussions included AI internships and fellowships, joint research labs, and venture partnerships - all aimed at driving growth.
Telcos are set to shift to AI platforms, combining with cloud tech to boost network efficiency.
AI software is being crafted to meet evolving user needs, offering adaptive solutions.
MTN Ghana's strategic long-term stance to lead Africa's AI revolution is unshakeable.
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