MyHelp–YourHelp Foundation donates GH¢85K worth of relief items to Nsawam Female Prison

Audio By Carbonatix
The MyHelp–YourHelp Foundation has marked its Easter outreach and 8th anniversary with a donation of relief items valued at GH¢85,000 to the Nsawam Female Prison.
The initiative, held under the theme “Behind Bars, But Not Bound,” aimed to address urgent material needs at the facility while promoting hope, dignity, and rehabilitation among inmates.
The prison currently houses about 131 inmates, including pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and the elderly.
Despite ongoing vocational and rehabilitation programmes by the Ghana Prisons Service, the facility continues to face shortages in medical supplies, hygiene products, and basic provisions.
In response, the Foundation presented a wide range of items to support both administration and inmate welfare.
These included a laptop, a three-in-one printer, and eight boxes of A4 sheets.
The donation also covered assorted medical drugs, 22 boxes of sanitary pads, and boxes of brand-new panties and brassieres.
Other items included 20 cartons of Peeva water, 20 cartons of Peeva drinks, 50 sachets of water, as well as assorted food items, confectionery, toiletries, and groceries.
The support is expected to ease operational challenges, particularly in healthcare delivery and daily upkeep.
Deputy Director of Prisons, Mrs Victoria Adzewodah, described the gesture as timely and impactful. She said the donation goes beyond material value and reflects solidarity with a group often overlooked.
She also pointed to ongoing infrastructure projects at the facility, including an Inmates’ Property House and a Diagnostic Centre.
She appealed for more public support, especially in the form of building materials and logistics.
President of the Foundation, Mr Nicholas Cofie, stressed the need for compassion toward incarcerated persons. Referencing biblical teachings, he said supporting prisoners is both a social and spiritual responsibility.
“Crime does not discriminate,” he said. “By the grace of God, some of us are free outside, while others are confined within. Our duty is to extend compassion and contribute to improving their living conditions.”
The Foundation’s team toured sections of the prison, including catfish farms, poultry units, and vocational training areas.
The visit reaffirmed its commitment to supporting rehabilitation efforts that equip inmates with skills for reintegration.
Authorities at the facility reiterated the need for sustained partnerships to improve healthcare, living conditions, and skills training.
The outreach delivered a clear message: while inmates may be physically confined, they should not be socially abandoned.
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