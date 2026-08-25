NACOC boss urges prosecutors to uphold integrity and rule of law

The Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, has urged officers being trained as prosecutors to uphold integrity, professionalism and fairness in handling narcotics-related cases.

He said prosecutors must approach their work with sound judgment and objectivity, stressing that their responsibility goes beyond securing convictions to ensuring that justice is served and due process is followed.

Major General Mantey made the remarks on Monday, August 24, 2026, when he addressed participants at a four-day public prosecution training workshop organised for NACOC officers.

He cautioned the officers against compromising their integrity and urged them to ensure that suspects are treated fairly while only credible and properly obtained evidence is presented before the courts.

According to him, poor investigations, inadequate case preparation or improper prosecution could undermine justice and weaken public confidence in both NACOC and the justice system.

“Being a prosecutor is not merely about securing convictions. It is about ensuring that due process and the rule of law are respected,” he said.

Major General Mantey also expressed appreciation to the Chief Justice and the Attorney-General for granting NACOC the fiat to prosecute its own cases under Section 59 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019).

He described the move as an important step towards strengthening the Commission’s ability to prosecute narcotics-related offences arising from its operations.

The four-day workshop is the first of its kind for NACOC and seeks to equip officers with the knowledge and skills required to become competent, ethical and effective prosecutors.

In her opening remarks, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mrs Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, said successful prosecution begins long before a case reaches the courtroom.

She explained that the outcome of a case could depend heavily on how suspects are arrested, how evidence is collected and preserved, how statements are taken and whether proper investigative procedures are followed.

Mrs Atakora Obuobisa urged the participants to uphold the law and ensure that every case they present meets the required legal and evidential standards.

She commended NACOC for investing in the professional development of its officers and encouraged the participants to take full advantage of the training.

The Deputy Director-General of NACOC, Lawyer Alexander Twum-Barimah, said drug trafficking remains an international challenge that requires a coordinated and professional response.

He stressed that prosecutors play a critical role in ensuring that narcotics-related cases are properly investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

He therefore urged the participants to actively engage in the training and apply the knowledge gained to their work.

The workshop forms part of NACOC’s broader efforts to strengthen its institutional capacity, improve the quality of investigations and prosecutions, and ensure that narcotics-related offences are handled with professionalism, integrity and respect for the rule of law.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.