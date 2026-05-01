Audio By Carbonatix
The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) K9 Unit has carried out a series of security operations at the Tamale Airport Hajj Village as part of efforts to ensure a safe and compliant pilgrimage exercise.
The operation, conducted in line with the Commission’s mandate, formed part of routine checks at entry and exit points across the country to detect narcotics and other prohibited items.
Officers and their sniffer dogs conducted thorough searches on the luggage of prospective pilgrims who were being processed for the Hajj pilgrimage.
According to NACOC, the exercise was aimed at preventing the movement of narcotics and contraband materials in line with established travel protocols.
In all, the K9 Unit screened about 450 bags belonging to approximately 430 pilgrims, with all checks returning negative for narcotics or other prohibited substances.
The Commission says the successful exercise reflects its continued commitment to safeguarding national security and ensuring the safety and well-being of travellers.
Latest Stories
-
Photos: Mahama joins workers for 2026 May Day celebration at Jackson Park in Koforidua
53 seconds
-
Government showing ‘selective reasoning’ on legal education reforms – Assafuah
3 minutes
-
Black Stars: ‘Fewer local players get call-ups due to lower standards’ – Kwadwo Asamoah
11 minutes
-
NACOC K9 Unit screens 430 Hajj pilgrims at Tamale Airport
16 minutes
-
The real reasons Bank of Ghana losses increased in 2025 – Dr Gideon Boako
22 minutes
-
GNFS saves 4-bedroom apartment from destruction after early morning fire at Winneba
22 minutes
-
Firefighters battle industrial blaze in Prampram as reinforcements are deployed
28 minutes
-
Bank of Ghana’s total loss for 2025 is GH¢44.5 billion not GH¢15.6 billion – Gideon Boako
34 minutes
-
Wassa Gyapa: Western Regional Minister orders investigation into mining near school after viral video
47 minutes
-
Boakye Agyarko calls on Bawumia ahead of nationwide tour for NPP Chairmanship bid
48 minutes
-
Our energy progress requires unity, not politics – Energy Analyst, Kwegyir Essel
53 minutes
-
Newsfile to tackle Akosombo fire and BoG’s GH¢15.6bn loss
1 hour
-
Kasoa maternal death: GHS assures family of thorough investigation, rules out shoddy work
1 hour
-
War criminal Mladic close to death, say lawyers asking judge for jail release
2 hours
-
BoG’s performance should be judged by mandate, not balance sheet – Cudjoe Kuagbedzi
2 hours