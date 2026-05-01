NACOC K9 Unit screens 430 Hajj pilgrims at Tamale Airport

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) K9 Unit has carried out a series of security operations at the Tamale Airport Hajj Village as part of efforts to ensure a safe and compliant pilgrimage exercise.

The operation, conducted in line with the Commission’s mandate, formed part of routine checks at entry and exit points across the country to detect narcotics and other prohibited items.

Officers and their sniffer dogs conducted thorough searches on the luggage of prospective pilgrims who were being processed for the Hajj pilgrimage.

According to NACOC, the exercise was aimed at preventing the movement of narcotics and contraband materials in line with established travel protocols.

In all, the K9 Unit screened about 450 bags belonging to approximately 430 pilgrims, with all checks returning negative for narcotics or other prohibited substances.

The Commission says the successful exercise reflects its continued commitment to safeguarding national security and ensuring the safety and well-being of travellers.

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