NACOC reaches out to 50 substance users in Ashanti Region under “Wheels of Change” initiative

The Counselling, Referral and Social Reintegration Unit of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) in the Ashanti Region has carried out an outreach programme for persons living with drug use disorders in vulnerable conditions at Amakom.

The exercise formed part of the Commission’s flagship initiative, Wheels of Change, which is aimed at supporting people struggling with substance use and connecting them to counselling and other support services.

According to the Commission, the outreach was organised to show compassion to individuals battling substance use while also encouraging them to seek professional help.

“The aim of the outreach was to spread love and provide compassionate support to individuals struggling with substance use as a way of encouraging access to counselling and support services,” the Commission said.

A total of 50 people described as active substance users benefited from the programme.

As part of the outreach, the team distributed food and drinks to the beneficiaries, including rice, bottled water and soft drinks.





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