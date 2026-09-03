NAFCO warns public against fraudsters selling school food contracts

NAFCO Chief Executive Officer, George Abradu-Otoo

The National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) has warned the public against individuals posing as its agents and soliciting money in exchange for food supply contracts to second-cycle schools.

According to NAFCO, the individuals are falsely claiming to influence contract allocation and are targeting unsuspecting members of the public.

The company stressed that “No third-party is engaged in the award and allocation of contracts for food supplies to schools.”

NAFCO said interested entities seeking to supply food to schools must register directly at its offices nationwide and go through a merit-based selection process.

It said the process is designed to be free from third-party influence.

The company has, therefore, urged the public to disregard anyone who claims to have the power to secure food supply contracts in exchange for money.

NAFCO further advised anyone who encounters such individuals to report them to the nearest police station.

The company said that persons seeking clarification on its operations can contact it directly through its hotlines at 0244669709, 0549004501, and 0269983462, or by email at info@nafco.gov.gh.

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