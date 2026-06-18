NDC to honour Jerry Rawlings with headquarters naming and bust unveiling on 79th birthday

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), in collaboration with the J.J. Rawlings Foundation, will honour the party's founder, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, with a series of commemorative events to mark what would have been his 79th birthday on Monday, June 22, 2026.

The celebration, themed "From Revolution to Fourth Republic: The Rawlings Legacy," will feature the official naming of the party's national headquarters after the former president and the unveiling of his bust.

The morning event is scheduled to begin at 9 am and will be addressed by the party's leader, President John Dramani Mahama, alongside other senior party officials.

The second event, slated for 4 pm, will be a lecture and exhibition at the auditorium of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences near the CSIR in Accra.

The keynote speaker for the afternoon programme will be renowned Ghanaian academic and legal practitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata.

Other speakers scheduled for the day include Dr Akwasi Opong Fosu, a former Minister for Local Government and current Board Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, as well as former Minister for Information and National Security, Kofi Totobi Quakyi.

The NDC has extended an open invitation to members of the public, party faithful, supporters, and cadres to participate in both events to celebrate the life and legacy of Flt Lt Rawlings.

The statement described the events as a fitting tribute to the man who led two military coups and later oversaw Ghana's transition to constitutional rule in 1992, founding the NDC, which has since become one of the country's two major political parties.

Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings passed away on November 12, 2020, at the age of 73, leaving behind a complex legacy that continues to shape Ghana's political landscape. His birthday commemorations are expected to draw significant attention as the party seeks to cement his founding role in its history.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.