National

NDC Western North Chairman confident Big Push roads will be completed on schedule

Source: GNA  
  18 June 2026 4:44am
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Michael Aidoo, Western North Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC),has expressed confidence that contractors working on Big Push roads in the region will complete the projects within the stipulated time.

In an interview with the media during a progress assessment tour, he said there had been significant improvement on the various road projects following a recent visit by the Minister for Roads and Highways.

“I am very confident the works will be completed on time because the minister is very aggressive and wants President Mahama to succeed. He will not entertain any delays,” Mr Aidoo stated.

He said he was particularly impressed with progress on the Enchi to Pekyi road, which links the Akontombra District to the Aowin Municipality.

On the government’s 24-hour economy market initiative, the Regional Chairman commended President John Dramani Mahama for starting nine such markets in the region.

He expressed optimism that the facilities, when completed, would boost local economies across the districts.

He also refuted claims that the contract duration for the markets was three years, clarifying that the one being constructed at Nsawora in the Akontombra District was scheduled for completion within 18 months.

Mr Aidoo further lauded the government for appointing several indigenes of the region into the current administration.

He urged the youth yet to secure appointments to remain calm, expressing confidence that more employment opportunities were on the way.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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