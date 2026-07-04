NDPC discusses proposed Black Star Stadium project with Western Regional Minister

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has initiated discussions with the Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, on plans to construct the proposed Black Star Stadium, a multi-purpose sports and events complex first captured in the Commission's 40-Year National Development Plan.

The meeting, held on Thursday, July 2, 2026, was led by NDPC Chairman Dr Nii Moi Thompson and formed part of efforts to advance the long-term development proposal, which seeks to establish a world-class facility outside Accra to support sports, tourism and regional development.

The Director-General of the Commission, Dr Audrey Smock Amoah, described the engagement as timely, noting that it aligns with ongoing national discussions on decentralising key infrastructure and easing pressure on the capital.

According to the Commission, the proposed Black Star Stadium extends beyond a conventional sports arena and is designed to include conference facilities, office spaces, restaurants, retail outlets, a sports museum and a sports medicine centre.

Dr Thompson explained that the additional commercial facilities would generate revenue to support the maintenance and long-term sustainability of the complex.

"This is futuristic," Dr Thompson said, adding that revenue generated from the various facilities would help keep the stadium operational and ready to host sporting events, concerts and other major activities at all times.

He further argued that Ghana's limited stock of world-class sports and conference infrastructure has hindered the country's ability to attract major international conferences and regional headquarters of global organisations.

He observed that Accra has become increasingly congested while many of its facilities have either deteriorated or failed to expand to meet growing demand.

"Accra is overcrowded and most of the facilities are either crumbling or have not seen expansion or renovation in years. It's important that when people say, 'I went to Ghana,' they see other parts of the country besides Accra. I hope the Black Star Stadium in the Western Region will be the beginning of enhanced decentralisation across the rest of the country," he stated.

The Western Regional Minister welcomed the proposal, expressing optimism that locating the facility in the region would boost economic activity and tourism.

"The best comes from the West," Mr Nelson said, pledging to begin consultations with key stakeholders in the region to facilitate the project's implementation. He added that the proposed stadium could also serve as a catalyst for promoting coastal tourism while creating employment opportunities for residents.

Dr Thompson informed the Minister that a visual concept of the proposed stadium has been available on YouTube for several years and encouraged him to use it during stakeholder consultations.

The meeting concluded with assurances from the NDPC Chairman and Director-General that a technical committee would be established to engage regional authorities and other stakeholders on the next steps towards the realisation of the project.

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