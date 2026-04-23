NDPC, UNECA urge shift from consumption to investment in remittances

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) have called for a strategic shift in how remittances are utilised in Ghana, urging policymakers to prioritise investment over consumption to drive long-term development.

Speaking at the opening of a capacity-building workshop in Accra, the Director of Research at NDPC, Richard Tweneboah Koduah, noted that although remittance inflows remain a vital source of support for households, a significant portion is spent on immediate consumption rather than channelled into productive sectors.

He stressed the need for targeted policies to redirect these funds into areas that promote job creation, enterprise growth and economic transformation.

Mr Tweneboah Koduah revealed that about 1.7 million Ghanaians live abroad, with their contributions supporting key sectors such as education, healthcare and livelihoods.

He added that remittances account for nearly 7 per cent of Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product and have remained resilient even during global economic downturns, at times surpassing foreign direct investment and official development assistance.

He further explained that the three-day workshop is aimed at strengthening the integration of migration and diaspora contributions into national and sub-national development planning.

Recent assessments, he noted, show that migration issues are not consistently reflected in sectoral and district plans, underscoring the need for a more coordinated and structured approach.

Also addressing participants, UNECA representative M. Amadou Diouf emphasised that remittances should be treated as a strategic pillar of national development frameworks.

The workshop, taking place from April 21 to 23, 2026, has brought together government officials, development partners and technical experts to enhance Ghana’s migration and development planning systems.

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