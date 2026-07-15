NEIP, Venture Capital Trust Fund partner to establish GH¢100m Adwumawura Fund

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Venture Capital Trust Fund (VCTF) to strengthen access to financing and business development support for entrepreneurs across Ghana.
The partnership is aimed at bridging the gap between entrepreneurial potential and sustainable capital by improving investment readiness and aligning business support services with structured financing opportunities for startups and growing enterprises.
A key component of the agreement is the establishment of a GH¢100 million Adwumawura Fund, which will be created by the Venture Capital Trust Fund to support high-impact and scalable businesses with the capital needed to expand their operations.
The two institutions said the partnership reflects their shared commitment to promoting entrepreneurship, creating decent jobs and supporting Ghana's economic transformation.
NEIP also expressed appreciation to the leadership and staff of the Venture Capital Trust Fund for their collaboration and commitment to developing the country's entrepreneurial ecosystem.
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