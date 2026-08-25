HTU partners Praise Export to boost student training, employability

The Ho Technical University (HTU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Praise Export Services Ltd., a diversified Ghanaian company operating in agriculture, agro-processing, export, hospitality and eco-tourism, to enhance practical training and employment opportunities for students.

The partnership, signed at a brief ceremony in Ho on Monday, is expected to deepen industry-academia collaboration and provide opportunities for students and staff to gain practical experience in relevant industries.

Prof Ben Honyenuga, Vice-Chancellor of HTU, who signed the agreement on behalf of the University, said the collaboration formed part of the University’s agenda to strengthen partnerships with industry for mutual benefit.

He commended Praise Export Services Ltd. for the initiative and described the company as a diversified organisation whose operations offered students opportunities to gain practical experience in different sectors.

Prof Honyenuga said the partnership would support the University’s experiential learning approach, particularly its full-semester industrial attachment programme for students.

“Our students now embark on a full-semester industrial attachment, and through this partnership, they will be placed at your companies to learn and work with you,” he said.

He said the agreement would also create opportunities for industrial visits, internships, national service placements and professional career development for both students and staff.

The Vice-Chancellor described the collaboration as a strategic step towards strengthening the University’s links with industry and broadening opportunities for students to complement classroom learning with practical experience.

Mr Godwin Edem Adordie, Chief Executive Officer of Praise Export Services Ltd., expressed excitement about the partnership, saying it fulfilled a long-held desire to collaborate with technical and tertiary institutions to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

He recalled his background in the technical and polytechnic education system and his previous experience as a teacher at HTU when the institution was a technical institute.

Mr Adordie said the facilities of the company in Accra and the Praise City Eco-tourism Park, popularly known as “Point & Kill,” in Ho, would be made available to students and faculty for training and other educational activities.

He said the facilities offered opportunities for practical learning and could also create employment prospects for students and graduates.

Mr Adordie said Praise Export Services Ltd. had previously supported HTU with the donation of an industrial dryer and pledged the company’s continued support for the growth, innovation and development of the University.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Dr Michael T.K. Todoko, Acting Registrar of HTU, and Mr Godwin Edem Afeawo, Manager of Praise City, who endorsed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

Also present were Prof Christopher Mensah, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of HTU, other members of the University’s management and officials, including Dr Faustin Adoku, Business Development Officer.

The partnership is expected to strengthen students’ employability, expand opportunities for industrial attachment and internships, and expose students to practical opportunities in agro-processing, agriculture, hospitality, export and eco-tourism.

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