50 residents benefit from free skills training in Zenu

Audio By Carbonatix
Fifty residents of Zenu in the Kpone Katamanso Constituency of the Greater Accra Region have participated in a free skills training programme being spearheaded under the empowerment initiative of Bishop Abraham Aidoo, an independent parliamentary candidate.
The initiative seeks to equip residents with practical skills to enable them to become self-employed, establish small businesses and develop sustainable livelihoods.
According to Bishop Aidoo, the programme forms part of his broader vision of placing individual empowerment at the centre of development in the Kpone Katamanso Constituency.
He said while residents must continue to demand better roads, water, healthcare, education, electricity, employment opportunities and other essential infrastructure from government, individuals must also be equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to create opportunities for themselves.
“We cannot simply sit and wait. We must rise. We must learn. We must work. We must build,” he said.
The Zenu training brings the number of communities participating in the initiative to several areas across the constituency, including Apollonia and its environs, Oyibi, Zenu and parts of Lebanon.
Bishop Aidoo stressed that the training is being provided free of charge to remove financial barriers that could prevent residents from acquiring practical skills.
He said the programme should not be measured only by the number of people trained, arguing that each beneficiary represents a family, a potential business and an opportunity for wider community development.
“Develop one individual and you can change a family. Develop families and you can transform communities. Transform communities and you can build a stronger constituency,” he said.
He further explained that his empowerment agenda is anchored on individual development and education, particularly for young people and women.
Bishop Aidoo also called for a different approach to political engagement in Kpone Katamanso, urging political actors to focus on ideas, solutions, records and their respective visions for the constituency rather than insults and personal attacks.
He said residents deserve to know the priorities and plans of those seeking to lead them and should be given the opportunity to compare competing visions before making informed decisions.
According to him, Kpone Katamanso needs a development agenda that combines government responsibility with individual empowerment.
He said his vision is to build a constituency where young people have access to skills and opportunities, women can establish sustainable businesses, education is treated as an investment and community development continues beyond election periods.
He added that leadership should ultimately be measured by ideas, commitment, service and practical action.
Bishop Aidoo said the 50 beneficiaries in Zenu had taken another step towards acquiring skills and improving their economic prospects, adding that the training and empowerment programme would continue across the constituency.
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