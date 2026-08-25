National

Investors channel most funds into 364-day government securities

Source: GNA  
  25 August 2026 4:58am
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Investors showed strong preference for the 364-day Treasury Bill at the latest Government of Ghana securities auction, with bids reaching GH¢9.94 billion.

The one-year instrument accounted for nearly 70 per cent of the GH¢14.27 billion total bids submitted at the auction held on August 21, 2026.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) auction results showed that the Government accepted GH¢2.69 billion of the bids for the 364-day bill, the highest amount accepted among the three securities offered.

The 91-day Treasury Bill attracted bids of GH¢3.12 billion, of which GH¢2.40 billion was accepted, while the 182-day bill received GH¢1.20 billion in bids, with GH¢766.21 million accepted.

The auction, which covered the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury Bills, attracted total bids exceeding the Government’s target of GH¢5.43 billion.

The weighted average interest rate for the 364-day bill stood at 11.59 per cent, compared with 7.08 per cent for the 182-day bill and 5.0795 per cent for the 91-day bill.

The results showed that investors committed the largest share of their bids to the longer-dated instrument, which offered the highest weighted average interest rate among the three tenors.

The Bank of Ghana has set a target of GH¢5.15 billion for the next Treasury Bills auction.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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