Debt restructuring key to Ghana’s economic recovery – IMF

Audio By Carbonatix
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative in Ghana, Dr Adrian Alter, has identified debt restructuring and structural reforms as key drivers of Ghana’s economic recovery under the Fund-supported programme.
Dr Alter said the measures had played a significant role in restoring macroeconomic stability and improving investor confidence, alongside other policy interventions implemented by the government.
He noted that the recovery had been faster and stronger than the IMF initially projected, with major economic indicators outperforming earlier expectations.
Speaking in an interview with Channel One TV on Monday, August 24, Dr Alter said debt restructuring had been one of the key pillars supporting the country’s return to stability.
“Debt restructuring has been one of the key pillars, and structural reforms. Those helped a lot with macroeconomic stability,” he said.
He added that inflation had fallen from above 50% to below 5%, while international reserves had increased from about one month of import cover to more than four months.
Dr Alter also described Ghana’s overall economic recovery as “quite impressive”, citing real GDP growth of 6% in 2025 and 6.4% in the first quarter of 2026.
He said the growth was broad-based across sectors, while higher gold prices had further strengthened exports, foreign exchange inflows and reserve accumulation.
“Ghana’s recovery has been quite impressive, faster and better than expected,” he said.
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