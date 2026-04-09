Netherlands backs Morocco’s autonomy plan, strengthens strategic ties

The Netherlands has signalled a notable shift in its position on the Sahara dispute, backing Morocco’s autonomy plan as the most realistic path to a resolution while deepening strategic ties with Rabat.

The announcement was made in Rabat by Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen after talks with Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita during an official working visit.

At a joint press briefing, Berendsen said The Hague now considers genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty as the most feasible solution to the long-running dispute, aligning more closely with Rabat’s position.

The stance was formalised in a joint communiqué, which also reaffirmed support for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797 and ongoing mediation efforts led by Staffan de Mistura, the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for the Sahara.

The Netherlands said it would reflect this position in both its diplomatic and economic engagements, in line with international law — a move expected to further strengthen bilateral relations and boost Morocco’s international backing.

Beyond the Sahara issue, Berendsen highlighted Morocco’s growing geopolitical importance, describing the Kingdom under King Mohammed VI as a reliable partner contributing to regional and global stability.

He praised the King’s leadership, particularly as Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, for supporting the Palestinian cause, and commended cooperation between Rabat and The Hague during recent engagements under the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.

Berendsen also pointed to Morocco’s modern infrastructure, ongoing economic reforms, and expanding investment opportunities, positioning the country as an attractive destination for Dutch businesses.

He added that Morocco serves as a strategic gateway for the Netherlands to West Africa, the Sahel, and Gulf markets, while playing a key role in promoting stability and development across the Sahel region.

The Dutch position adds to growing European support for Morocco’s autonomy proposal, giving fresh momentum to Rabat’s diplomatic push on the Sahara issue.

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