New airport infrastructure tax – a costly own goal that ground Ghana’s aviation ambitions

When word spread that a sweeping new airport charge would take effect on April 1, 2026, it was easy to dismiss it as an April Fools’ Day rumour. A 100-dollar levy on international passengers, layered onto an already expensive ticket structure, sounded implausible even by the standards of aviation taxation.

Yet there was no punchline. The Airport Infrastructure Development Charge, passed by Parliament in 2025, is now firmly in place, and travellers departing Accra International Airport are already feeling its impact. Combined with the earlier introduction of an 18-dollar Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record fee, the total burden on passengers now approaches 173 dollars for a one-way journey and roughly 243 dollars on a return basis when existing charges are included.

The government’s rationale is clear enough, since Ghana requires sustained investment in airport infrastructure to support growth, improve connectivity, and position itself as a regional hub. However, the question is not whether to invest, but whether imposing such heavy upfront costs on passengers is the right way to do so.

An already expensive system pushed further out of reach

Ghana’s aviation market was never a low-cost environment. Even before the new levy, passenger charges at Accra International Airport placed the country among the most expensive in Africa. With the additional burden now in force, Ghana has effectively moved into a global pricing bracket that sits uncomfortably with its level of traffic, connectivity, and income profile. This matters because air travel demand in Ghana and across West Africa remains highly sensitive to price.

For many travellers, particularly those flying within the region or for discretionary purposes, taxes and charges form a substantial portion of the total ticket cost. Airlines, already grappling with high operational expenses, have little room to absorb these increases and instead pass them directly to passengers. The result is a predictable contraction in demand at the margins, which in turn affects tourism, business travel, and the broader ecosystem that depends on aviation.

Regional integration goals undermined by rising costs

The timing of this policy also raises questions when viewed against wider regional ambitions. The Economic Community of West African States has been advocating for reduced aviation taxes to stimulate intra-regional movement and economic integration. Industry stakeholders, including the African Airlines Association, have repeatedly pointed to high charges as a primary obstacle to growth across African aviation.

Ghana’s decision to move in the opposite direction risks weakening its competitive position within the region. Airlines allocate capacity based on commercial viability, and travellers respond quickly to price differences. In such an environment, even modest cost disparities can shift traffic flows toward more affordable gateways, leaving higher cost markets at a disadvantage.

How does this compare with global leaders

The scale of Ghana’s new charges becomes even more apparent when placed alongside leading international hubs. At Heathrow Airport, passengers typically pay between 28 and 30 pounds in airport charges, equivalent to around 35 to 38 dollars. At Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, the figure stands at roughly 60 euros, or about 65 dollars. Singapore Changi Airport operates within a band of 45 to 55 dollars in departure-related fees, while Dubai International Airport applies a passenger service charge of about 35 dollars.

Against this backdrop, Ghana’s approximate 173-dollar charge per departing passenger stands out sharply. It is four to five times higher than Heathrow, two to three times higher than Schiphol, and three to four times higher than Changi and Dubai. Most global hubs cluster within a relatively narrow range of 30 to 70 dollars, reflecting competitive pressures, scale advantages, and diversified revenue streams. Ghana, by contrast, is operating far outside that band without offering comparable connectivity or volume.

Paying now for benefits that lie in the future

There is no dispute that Ghana needs to upgrade and expand its aviation infrastructure. Projects such as improved terminal connectivity, expanded aircraft parking capacity, and the development of regional airports are necessary if the country is to support long-term growth and improve operational efficiency. However, these benefits remain prospective, while the costs imposed by the new levy are immediate and unavoidable.

Travellers are being asked to pay significantly more today for infrastructure that will take years to materialise. This creates a timing mismatch that carries real economic risk. Higher fares in the present can suppress demand before the benefits of improved infrastructure are realised, potentially slowing the growth that the investment is intended to support. For a country actively promoting itself as a tourism destination and a gateway for the diaspora, this approach risks undermining its own strategic objectives.

Rethinking how infrastructure should be financed

A more sustainable path would place greater emphasis on private sector participation, particularly through structured public-private partnerships. Such arrangements allow governments to mobilise capital and technical expertise without placing the entire burden on passengers at the outset. Infrastructure can be delivered first, with costs recovered gradually as usage grows and value becomes evident.

This sequencing is critical. Passengers are far more willing to accept higher charges when they can see tangible improvements in service quality, efficiency, and connectivity. Ghana should be aiming to position itself as a competitive and attractive hub, which implies keeping charges below those of leading global airports and immediate regional competitors. Lower costs would provide a clear incentive for travellers to choose Ghana over alternative destinations, while also strengthening its appeal as a transit point within West Africa.

A familiar lesson that should not be ignored

There is a broader policy lesson that Ghana has already encountered in recent years. When charges rise beyond what users consider reasonable, behaviour changes. The experience of the e-levy demonstrated that people will adapt quickly, often by reducing usage or seeking alternatives, thereby undermining the very revenue objectives the policy was designed to achieve. Aviation is no exception. If flying through Ghana becomes disproportionately expensive, travellers and airlines will respond accordingly, whether by reducing trips, rerouting journeys, or shifting operations elsewhere.

This is why the scale of the current levy deserves reconsideration. A lower, more competitive charge, combined with a stronger reliance on private financing, would better align infrastructure development with market realities. Without such a rethink, Ghana risks building improved facilities that fewer people are willing or able to use. That outcome would not represent progress, but a costly own goal that delivers neither utility nor satisfaction.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.