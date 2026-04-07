Agalga reveals regional airports are bleeding and survive on Accra International Airport subsidies

The Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), James Agalga, has pulled back the curtain on the financial fragility of Ghana’s domestic aviation network, revealing that the Accra International Airport (KIA) remains the sole lifeline keeping the country’s regional airports operational.

Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, Mr Agalga provided a justification for the controversial new airport charges, which now see domestic travellers paying an additional 100 Ghanaian cedis (approx. $9) per one-way ticket, while international return passengers face a $100 surcharge.

In a candid assessment of the GACL’s balance sheet, the Board Chairman admitted that apart from the bustling international gateway in Accra, every other airport in the country is currently a loss-making venture.

“Apart from [KIA], all the other airports in this country are not profitable. So they are heavily subsidised by Accra,” Mr Agalga disclosed.

He argued that despite the lack of profitability, the national policy of "opening up the country" necessitates that these regional hubs remain active, even if they cannot generate the revenue required for their own maintenance.

In a significant shift in the discourse, Mr Agalga linked the survival of regional airports directly to Ghana's national security. He pointed to the "emerging threats" along the nation’s northern borders as a primary reason why regional airstrips must be kept in peak operational condition at all costs.

He contended that these facilities serve a dual purpose that transcends civilian travel, acting as strategic launchpads for the state’s security apparatus.

“It’s important that the regional airports in the northern sector are kept operational so that even if it's not for civil aviation purposes only, it could become necessary for military aviation to make good use of those airports,” he explained. “Transporting troops and special forces to contain any evolving situations along our borders.”

When pressed on whether the cost of national security should be borne by civilian travellers or absorbed by the military budget, Mr Agalga maintained that the infrastructure itself is the responsibility of the GACL.

To ensure these "northern frontiers" remain accessible for rapid troop deployment and special operations, the company requires a robust and consistent "main revenue source".

The GACL maintains that the new price regime, which includes a $30 hike for regional trips and $50 for one-way international flights, is the only way to bridge the funding gap.

Without these levies, the Board Chairman warned, the state’s ability to maintain a nationwide aviation network would be severely compromised, leaving the country’s borders vulnerable and its regional connectivity in tatters.

As the 100-cedi domestic levy takes effect, the GACL is banking on the understanding that every ticket purchased is not just a fare for travel but a contribution to the "security and connectivity" of the Republic.

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