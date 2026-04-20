New free headline care initiative brings hope to Ghanaians battling silent killers

Ghana is taking a significant step to address two of its fastest-growing health challenges, hypertension and diabetes, with the introduction of the Free Primary Health Care Programme.

The initiative, championed by John Dramani Mahama and supported by the Government of Ghana, aims to expand access to essential health services and promote early detection of chronic diseases.

For years, non-communicable diseases have quietly escalated into a national crisis. Health experts estimate that nearly one in three Ghanaian adults is living with hypertension, while diabetes affects over 6% of the adult population, many of whom remain undiagnosed.

Often referred to as “silent killers,” these conditions develop with little to no symptoms until severe complications such as stroke, kidney failure, or heart disease occur.

Limited access to early screening and consistent care—particularly in rural and low-income communities—has worsened the situation. Many patients only seek medical attention when their condition has already progressed to a critical stage.

The new programme seeks to reverse this trend by offering free basic healthcare services at community clinics and health centres nationwide.

These services include routine blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, early diagnosis, and ongoing management of chronic illnesses.

Health projections suggest the initiative could significantly improve outcomes, with expectations of up to a 40% increase in early detection rates for hypertension and diabetes.

It also aims to reduce complications such as strokes and amputations, while lowering long-term healthcare costs for both individuals and the state.

A physician specialist and nephrologist at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Mensah Amoah, emphasised the importance of early detection. According to him, hypertension can often be managed through lifestyle changes and affordable medication when identified early.

Similarly, proper monitoring and early intervention in diabetes cases can prevent life-threatening complications.

He stresses that awareness remains a key factor. Many Ghanaians are unaware of their condition until it becomes severe. By bringing healthcare services closer to communities, the programme is expected to bridge this gap and encourage regular health checks.

In addition to screenings, the initiative will improve access to essential medicines, addressing one of the biggest barriers to effective treatment—cost. For many citizens, the expense of routine check-ups and medication has long forced difficult choices between healthcare and daily living needs.

The government hopes this shift toward preventive healthcare will reduce reliance on costly emergency treatments and ultimately save thousands of lives each year.

Health officials are urging Ghanaians to take full advantage of the programme by participating in free screenings and staying informed about their health status.

As the country confronts the rising burden of non-communicable diseases, the Free Primary Health Care Programme represents a promising path forward, one focused on prevention, early detection, and equitable access to care.

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