New Wa Court Complex over 90% complete as Justice Kulendi pushes for October commissioning

The Wa Regional Court Complex is nearing completion, promising an end to decades of infrastructural deficits in the Upper West Region's justice delivery system.

A high-level delegation from the Judicial Service, acting on the directives of the Chief Justice, Paul Kwadwo Baffoe-Bonnie, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the facility to assess its readiness.

The delegation, led by Supreme Court Judge Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi, included the Director of Estates, Director of Procurement, Director of Court Services, and Director of Human Resources.

Guided by the project contractor, Isaac Donkor of Project 7 LTD, the team toured the expansive facility, inspecting the newly constructed courtrooms, washrooms, and judges' chambers. During the assessment, Justice Kulendi proposed several functional and structural adjustments to the building.

These technical recommendations, which placed particular emphasis on accessibility for persons with disabilities and improved functionality for judges, were carefully noted by the engineers and have been scheduled for a specialised technical meeting to ensure the complex meets modern judicial standards.

Asked to describe his overall impression of the project, Justice Kulendi praised the team working on the facility.

"Oh, as I have said, excellent work. The contractor is up to his task, the consultant is at his heels," he remarked.

Stressing the only major hurdle remaining, he humorously added, "The only thing he has said is lacking is what side chicks require: money. If we give him the money, he will deliver the project."

Justice Kulendi emphasised that completing the project remains a top priority for the Chief Justice, who is determined to bridge the regional infrastructure gap.

"The people I pity when we leave here are my Lords, because... every time you go there, going back to your old facility is a problem... your stress becomes compounded," Justice Kulendi observed, reflecting on the stark psychological contrast between the impressive new complex and the region's current dilapidated court structures.

Acknowledging the project's long history, the Supreme Court judge said, "This project must have begun around 2002. And we're still here. But anyone who has been following it will see that there has been a determined effort to bring it to completion."

He expressed optimism that, barring any financial hurdles, the facility would be fully furnished and commissioned in time for the beginning of the next legal year in October.

Highlighting the urgent need for the new complex, the Director of Estates at the Judicial Service, Cyril Ablade, candidly lamented the poor state of court infrastructure across the region.

"I always feel guilty anytime I come to Wa, when I see the court infrastructure in this region," Ablade confessed.

He appealed to local stakeholders, Members of Parliament, and Ministers from the region to lobby for the immediate release of funds from Accra.

"Now it's left with getting some more oil to lubricate the process so that we can deliver this project to the satisfaction of all, and particularly to give this region a befitting court complex," he said.

The consultant from North West Construction LTD, Sylvester Dery, confirmed the significant progress at the site, stating that the main building is over 90 per cent complete, while external works stand at 65 per cent.

He outlined the remaining critical tasks, including completing washroom tiling, external paving, and the installation of a dedicated power substation and water storage facility to ensure uninterrupted court operations.

To maintain momentum, Mr Dery directed the contractor to provide a strict fortnightly progress schedule to guarantee that the October deadline is met.

For his part, the contractor, Isaac Donkor, assured the delegation of his team's ability to deliver the project promptly, provided the government honours its financial obligations. Drawing on a humorous but poignant analogy that drew laughter from the delegation, Donkor said, "Construction is like the side chick scenario—where there's money, things flow."

Donkor revealed that cash flow problems had significantly delayed the project, recalling a difficult period of nearly six months without funding. He appealed for expedited financial releases to prevent any further delays.

Despite the financial bottlenecks, the contractor expressed pride in the quality of the project, noting that the site has already begun attracting visitors.

"People come here as tourists to come and look at what is here now. We believe... apart from the Supreme Court, I think this is the nicest court that we've seen," Donkor said.

He added that strict internal security measures and support from the local community have ensured that no construction materials have been stolen since work began.

Once fully operational, the new Wa Regional Court Complex is expected to ease the logistical constraints facing the current judicial infrastructure, providing a spacious, technologically integrated, and secure environment for the efficient administration of justice in the Upper West Region.

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