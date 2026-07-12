Nigeria charges 10 after meth lab bust, including 3 Mexicans

Man in handcuffs

Nigeria's anti-drug agency said on Friday it has charged ​10 suspects, including three Mexican ‌nationals, arrested during a raid on a methamphetamine lab in May in one of ​the country's largest narcotics busts.

The ​defendants were arraigned before the Federal ⁠High Court in Lagos on an ​11-count charge of operating an illegal ​drug lab, producing 2.67 tons of meth, and drug trafficking, the National Drug Law ​Enforcement Agency said.

They were arrested in ​coordinated raids in Lagos and neighbouring Ogun State between May 16 and May 18, the agency added. Drugs and precursor chemicals seized in the operation had ​an estimated ​street value ⁠of $363 million.

The defendants pleaded not guilty and were remanded ​in custody until July 16 ​and ⁠22 for bail hearing and trial.

The case highlights growing concerns that foreign ⁠drug ​cartels are expanding ​their footprint in Nigeria.

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