Nigeria charges 10 after meth lab bust, including 3 Mexicans

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigeria's anti-drug agency said on Friday it has charged 10 suspects, including three Mexican nationals, arrested during a raid on a methamphetamine lab in May in one of the country's largest narcotics busts.
The defendants were arraigned before the Federal High Court in Lagos on an 11-count charge of operating an illegal drug lab, producing 2.67 tons of meth, and drug trafficking, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said.
They were arrested in coordinated raids in Lagos and neighbouring Ogun State between May 16 and May 18, the agency added. Drugs and precursor chemicals seized in the operation had an estimated street value of $363 million.
The defendants pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody until July 16 and 22 for bail hearing and trial.
The case highlights growing concerns that foreign drug cartels are expanding their footprint in Nigeria.
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