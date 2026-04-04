Nine dead in fatal road traffic collision at Sronoase

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded to a fatal road traffic collision at Sronoase in the Kintampo North Municipality on Friday, April 3, 2026.
According to a post shared on Facebook by the GNFS, the distress call was received at 4:57 am, prompting immediate action by emergency services.
A nine-member GNFS crew, led by Sub Officer Peter Clever, arrived at the scene within minutes to find a devastating collision involving a passenger bus (registration GS 2564-20) and a Kia Rhino truck (registration GR 4958-K) laden with provisions.
The accident involved a total of 42 occupants, several of whom were trapped in the wreckage.
The rescue team carried out rapid extrication operations, managing to free 33 victims, who were promptly transported to the Kintampo Municipal Hospital for treatment.
Sadly, seven persons were pronounced dead at the scene, with two more succumbing to injuries at the hospital, bringing the total fatalities to nine.
The deceased have been handed over to the Police, who are also assisting with traffic control in the area. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.
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