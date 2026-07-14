No government should be blamed for ‘Rambo-style’ arrests – Amaliba

Director of Conflict Resolution for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has rejected claims that successive governments are responsible for the so-called “Rambo-style” arrests carried out by security agencies.

According to the legal practitioner, such aggressive and forceful arrests are conducted by the security agencies themselves, and no government should be blamed for their operations.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Burning Issues, Lawyer Amaliba said security agencies operate independently and cannot be directly influenced by any government.

“Security agencies are independent, and no one can influence their operations,” he said.

He explained that while he does not support dramatic styles of arrest, as anyone could become a victim, he has personally witnessed practices at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) that he finds concerning.

He added that he has accompanied individuals to EOCO, and some of the things he has witnessed are not encouraging.

The debate over aggressive arrests resurfaced following EOCO's arrest of former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), Dennis Edward Aboagye, popularly known as “Miracles,” at the Accra International Airport.

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including party leaders, protested at EOCO demanding his release, with some alleging that high-level instructions influenced the decision not to grant him bail.

Lawyer Amaliba, however, urged political parties to stop blaming governments for the actions of security agencies and instead work together to address concerns surrounding arrest procedures.

He called for a collective effort to end the culture of “Rambo-style” arrests rather than politicising the issue.

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