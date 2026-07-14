No government should be blamed for ‘Rambo-style’ arrests – Amaliba

Audio By Carbonatix
Director of Conflict Resolution for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has rejected claims that successive governments are responsible for the so-called “Rambo-style” arrests carried out by security agencies.
According to the legal practitioner, such aggressive and forceful arrests are conducted by the security agencies themselves, and no government should be blamed for their operations.
Speaking on Adom FM’s Burning Issues, Lawyer Amaliba said security agencies operate independently and cannot be directly influenced by any government.
“Security agencies are independent, and no one can influence their operations,” he said.
He explained that while he does not support dramatic styles of arrest, as anyone could become a victim, he has personally witnessed practices at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) that he finds concerning.
He added that he has accompanied individuals to EOCO, and some of the things he has witnessed are not encouraging.
The debate over aggressive arrests resurfaced following EOCO's arrest of former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), Dennis Edward Aboagye, popularly known as “Miracles,” at the Accra International Airport.
Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including party leaders, protested at EOCO demanding his release, with some alleging that high-level instructions influenced the decision not to grant him bail.
Lawyer Amaliba, however, urged political parties to stop blaming governments for the actions of security agencies and instead work together to address concerns surrounding arrest procedures.
He called for a collective effort to end the culture of “Rambo-style” arrests rather than politicising the issue.
Latest Stories
-
Gayina’s Pound of Flesh: George Quaye’s new play explores religious intolerance in Ghana
9 minutes
-
NPA increases price floor from July 16; Petrol up to GH¢ 13.28 and diesel pegged at GH¢ 14.35
16 minutes
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Go to court for bail variation if conditions are excessive – James Enu
36 minutes
-
Miracles Aboagye released from EOCO custody amid GH¢55m investigation
45 minutes
-
GRA Commissioner-General urges businesses to support national clean-up exercise
47 minutes
-
Empress Neeta: Why your PR isn’t working overnight – the hard truth every artiste needs to hear
52 minutes
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Investigative bodies behaving as if they’re superior to the courts -Suame MP
1 hour
-
Miracles Aboagye still in EOCO custody as lawyers work to secure GH¢50m bail – Atta Akyea
1 hour
-
Ghana’s infrastructure scores 2.83 out of 5 as engineers highlight funding and maintenance gaps
1 hour
-
Education Ministry urges police to intensify search for fugitive Bole SHS teacher
2 hours
-
Ghana calls for urgent political finance reforms to protect democracy across Africa
2 hours
-
Lands Minister to address public on sector reforms in Government Accountability Series on Wednesday
2 hours
-
KMA increases sweeper monthly wages from Gh₵250 to Gh₵800
2 hours
-
Bole-Bamboi MP secures funding to complete abandoned hospital staff quarters after 14 years
3 hours
-
Premier Health Insurance donates wheelchairs to Greater Accra Regional Hospital
3 hours