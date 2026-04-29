No Military lands given to Ibrahim Mahama — Defence Ministry dismisses claims

The Deputy Minister of Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi, has dismissed claims that military lands have been allocated to business executive Ibrahim Mahama for private development, describing the allegations as false.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, Mr Genfi stated that the claims are “completely untrue” and should be disregarded by the public.

He explained that the Ghana Armed Forces has instead launched a self-help housing initiative aimed at replacing old, colonial-era and dilapidated structures within Burma Camp.

"I wish to firmly dismiss and ignore any false and malicious reports suggesting that military lands have been given to the President’s brother to develop. That story is completely untrue. What is true is that the Ghana Armed Forces has launched a self‑help project to replace the colonial‑era, dilapidated buildings within Burma Camp in Accra.

"In support of this noble initiative, Mr Ibrahim Mahama, CEO of Dzata Group Holding Limited, has generously donated GHC120million for 10 blocks of 16 units each as part of the replacement programme."

The fundraising luncheon for this project was held last Saturday at the Ghana Military Academy, chaired by Sir Sam Jonah, and witnessed several donations and pledges from Corporate Ghana and partners of the Armed Forces.

According to him, the initiative is intended to improve accommodation and welfare conditions for military personnel and is not linked to any allocation of military lands to private individuals.

As part of support for the project, Mr Mahama, Chief Executive Officer of Dzata Group Holding Limited, has donated GH¢120 million towards the construction of 10 residential blocks, each comprising 16 housing units.

A fundraising luncheon held on Saturday at the Ghana Military Academy brought together stakeholders from corporate Ghana and partners of the Armed Forces. The event was chaired by Sam Jonah, with several donations and pledges made in support of the initiative.

The Armed Forces expressed appreciation to all contributors, describing the project as a significant intervention to improve living conditions for personnel who serve in the defence of the country.

It further stressed that the initiative is strictly welfare-oriented and should not be misconstrued as the allocation of military lands to private interests.

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