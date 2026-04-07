Audio By Carbonatix
The National Petroleum Authority (NPA), in collaboration with the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC), has officially launched Safety Week 2026 to reinforce safety standards across Ghana’s downstream petroleum industry.
The event, held on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the GIMPA Executive Conference Centre, was themed “Manage the Risk Before it Becomes an Incident” and brought together key stakeholders to encourage proactive safety measures and industry-wide collaboration.
Speaking at the launch, NPA Chief Executive, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, highlighted persistent concerns over tanker accidents and fuel siphoning, emphasising ongoing efforts with stakeholders to improve driver competence and public safety.
He noted, “Our focus is on preventing incidents before they occur by equipping operators, drivers, and the public with the knowledge and tools to manage risk effectively.”
Latest Stories
-
‘We’ve become quite experienced in negativity’ – Liverpool’s Slot
3 minutes
-
Legendary manager Lucescu dies days after resigning
24 minutes
-
One dead as train travelling 99mph collides with lorry in France
33 minutes
-
Airlines cut flights and hike fares as fuel prices surge
50 minutes
-
Kane inspires Bayern to first-leg advantage over Real Madrid at Bernabéu
1 hour
-
Wireless Festival cancelled after Kanye West blocked from coming to UK
1 hour
-
Wa West MP commissions five boreholes for the benefit of his constituents
1 hour
-
Havertz’s late strike hands Arsenal narrow first-leg advantage over Sporting
1 hour
-
Damang mine award: Minority not against Ghanaian participation; we’re asking for fair process – Konadu
2 hours
-
NPA to enforce stricter registration rules for petroleum tankers
2 hours
-
Manhyia South MP laments decline in hospitality operations in his constituency
2 hours
-
How a simple clean charcoal innovation could benefit Ghana’s climate future
2 hours
-
NPA, COMAC launch Safety Week 2026 to promote risk management in petroleum sector
2 hours
-
Stakeholder engagement resolves onion trade impasse
2 hours
-
Gender Ministry holds staff durbar, welcomes new Chief Director
3 hours