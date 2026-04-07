NPA, COMAC launch Safety Week 2026 to promote risk management in petroleum sector

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA), in collaboration with the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC), has officially launched Safety Week 2026 to reinforce safety standards across Ghana’s downstream petroleum industry.

The event, held on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the GIMPA Executive Conference Centre, was themed “Manage the Risk Before it Becomes an Incident” and brought together key stakeholders to encourage proactive safety measures and industry-wide collaboration.

Speaking at the launch, NPA Chief Executive, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, highlighted persistent concerns over tanker accidents and fuel siphoning, emphasising ongoing efforts with stakeholders to improve driver competence and public safety.

He noted, “Our focus is on preventing incidents before they occur by equipping operators, drivers, and the public with the knowledge and tools to manage risk effectively.”

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