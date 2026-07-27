NPP bigwigs storm court for Wontumi’s plea negotiations in GH₵30m EXIM Bank case

Chairman Wontumi

Several leading figures of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) have arrived at the General Jurisdiction Division of the Accra High Court as proceedings resume in the plea negotiation hearing involving the party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Among those at the court are former NPP National Chairman Freddie Blay; the party’s Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah; Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; Akuapem North MP, Sammy Awuku; former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu; and Spokesperson for NPP flagbearer, Dennis Miracles Aboagye.

Their presence highlights the significance the party attaches to the case, which centres on the alleged fraudulent acquisition of a GH₵14 million facility from the Ghana Export-Import (EXIM) Bank, which has ballooned to GH₵30 million due to accrued interest.

Wontumi is seeking a plea agreement with the prosecution in the case, with the outcome expected to determine whether the matter proceeds to a full trial or is resolved through a negotiated settlement, subject to the approval of the court.

The hearing has attracted considerable public and political attention, coming just days after Wontumi was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment in a separate case involving illegal mining.

Background

Chairman Wontumi was recently convicted and sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment over offences related to illegal mining, in one of the country's most high-profile prosecutions linked to the fight against galamsey.

He is, however, also facing a separate criminal prosecution over the alleged fraudulent acquisition of a GH₵30 million facility from the Ghana EXIM Bank. Prosecutors allege that the loan was obtained through fraudulent means and are pursuing charges related to the transaction.

The EXIM Bank case is independent of the illegal mining case that resulted in his conviction. The current proceedings before the Accra High Court are focused on plea negotiations between the prosecution and the defence.

Myjoyonline will provide further news following the court's proceedings today.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.