NPP cautions constituency executive aspirants against cash payments as nominations open

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cautioned aspirants seeking various constituency executive positions not to make cash payments to constituency election committees, as nominations officially opened nationwide on Monday.

Haruna Mohammed, Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, said all payments for nomination forms must be made through the party’s designated online platform.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he stressed that constituency election committees had not been authorised to receive cash payments from aspirants.

“Today is the opening of nominations, and people have started purchasing their forms. There is an online portal where you make the payment, then take your receipt to the committee to collect your form,” he said.

“No one should pay money to the elections committee for the form. Make the payment online, submit your receipt to the committee, and then collect your form.”

The NPP opened nominations on Monday, June 22, with the exercise expected to close on Wednesday, June 24.

Vetting of aspirants is scheduled for June 25 to June 27, while appeals will be heard from June 28 to June 30.

Constituency executive elections are expected to take place on July 11 and July 12.

Mr Mohammed said nomination forms would be obtained through constituency offices and advised aspirants to strictly comply with all guidelines and procedures outlined in the forms.

“All the guidelines in the form should be adhered to by all party members who are interested in contesting,” he said.

Positions to be contested include Constituency Chairman, First Vice Chairman, Second Vice Chairman, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Organiser, Women’s Organiser, Youth Organiser, Treasurer, and Communications Officer.

According to party guidelines, aspirants must be members in good standing of the NPP and meet all eligibility requirements outlined in the party’s constitution and electoral regulations.

They are also required to complete nomination forms and secure the necessary endorsements before submission.

The constituency executive elections form part of the party’s nationwide reorganisation programme aimed at strengthening its structures from the grassroots to the national level ahead of future political activities.

The exercise follows the successful conduct of polling station and electoral area elections across the country as the party continues its internal electoral calendar.

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