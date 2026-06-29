NPP National Council dismisses petition seeking to bar Afoko from chairmanship race

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the party's second-highest decision-making body, has unanimously dismissed a petition seeking to prevent former National Chairman Paul Awentami Afoko from contesting the party's upcoming national chairmanship election.
The petition, submitted by unidentified individuals, was tabled before the Council on Thursday, June 25, 2026, by the Chairman of the party's Council of Elders. However, after deliberations, the Council rejected the request and affirmed Mr Afoko's eligibility to contest.
The grounds for the petition were not disclosed, and its contents have not been made public.
Sources within the party indicated that several speakers, including some national and regional officers, opposed the move, while the party's legal team and some senior leaders reportedly argued against any attempt to disqualify the former chairman.
The development comes ahead of the opening of nominations, filing and vetting processes for national executive positions of the party.
Many within the NPP believe the petition was a last-minute response to Mr Afoko's decision to contest the chairmanship position ahead of the party's National Delegates Conference scheduled for September 2026.
Since announcing his intention to return as National Chairman, Mr Afoko has centred his campaign on what he describes as the "3Rs Agenda" – reuniting, rebuilding and returning the NPP to power.
His campaign has focused heavily on party unity and reconciliation, with efforts aimed at bringing together factions that emerged following the party's 2024 electoral defeat and re-engaging members who have become disillusioned or sidelined.
Mr Afoko has also been advocating greater empowerment for polling station executives, constituency executives and the party's grassroots membership.
His campaign message further emphasises improved welfare, better logistics and increased inclusion of party members in decision-making processes as part of efforts to reorganise and strengthen the NPP ahead of the 2028 general elections.
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