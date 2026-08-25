NPP women’s organiser aspirant pledges 30% female representation

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New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Women’s Organiser aspirant, Hajia Safia, has pledged to increase the number of women representing the party in Parliament to 30 percent if elected to lead the party’s Women’s Wing.
Speaking after filing her nomination at the NPP headquarters on Tuesday, August 25, Hajia Safia said improving women’s representation in Parliament would be a major priority under her leadership.
She said the NPP currently has only 10 female Members of Parliament, a situation she believes must change if the party is to strengthen women’s participation in national decision-making.
“Looking at our current situation in Parliament, we have a minority in Parliament, and we have just 10 female MPs in Parliament. It is my ultimate priority to up the numbers,” she said.
Hajia Safia said her goal would be to ensure that women make up at least 30 per cent of the NPP’s parliamentary representation, while men account for the remaining 70 per cent.
She believes achieving the target would require a deliberate effort to identify, support, and campaign for more women who are capable of winning parliamentary seats for the party.
Kasoa among key targets
As part of her strategy, Hajia Safia identified the Kasoa parliamentary constituency as one of the seats the NPP would seek to reclaim.
She noted that the constituency had previously been represented by a woman from the NPP and said the party was determined to win the seat back.
According to her, the NPP Women’s Wing, TESCON, regional women organisers and their deputies, together with other women in the party, would be instrumental in achieving that objective.
NPP targets lost parliamentary seats
Beyond Kasoa, Hajia Safia said the NPP would target a number of constituencies it lost to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.
She specifically mentioned Okaikwei North, Ablekuma West, and Ayawaso West Wuogon among the seats the party intends to reclaim.
“Okaikwei North will go back and reclaim the seat. Honourable Ursula’s place will go back and reclaim the seat. Ablekuma West will go back and reclaim the seat,” she said.
She added that the NPP was determined to recover all parliamentary seats lost to its opponents in the 2024 elections.
Hajia Safia also turned her attention to the NPP’s current Members of Parliament, urging them to intensify their work ahead of the 2028 elections.
Using the analogy of borrowing and repayment, she said the party would seek to take back the seats it lost in 2024.
“Payback is December 7, 2028. We will surely come for all the seats that were borrowed from the other side.”
Her comments form part of her broader campaign agenda, which seeks to increase the number of women elected on the NPP ticket while also strengthening the party’s efforts to regain constituencies lost in the last election.
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