National

NPRA’s Bentley training programme cost nearly GH¢10m – Vincent Assafuah reveals

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  16 April 2026 12:49pm
Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has called for full disclosure regarding a two-week overseas training programme undertaken by officials of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority at Bentley University in the United States.

Mr Assafuah at a press conference on Thursday, April 16, revealed that the programme, which involved 21 participants including board members, directors and senior management staff, is estimated to have cost over GH¢ 6 million in travel, accommodation and allowances alone, with total expenditure likely approaching GHS 10 million when tuition and logistics are included.

“What was the total cost of the programme, and what measurable outcomes justify this level of spending?” he questioned, adding that pension contributors deserve full transparency on how their funds are utilised.

He further queried whether the programme offered specialised training relevant to Ghana’s pensions framework, particularly the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766), and whether the scale of participation was necessary.

Mr Assafuah emphasised that while capacity building is important, it must be carefully balanced against cost considerations, especially when funded by workers’ retirement savings.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group