NPRA’s Bentley training programme cost nearly GH¢10m – Vincent Assafuah reveals

Audio By Carbonatix
Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has called for full disclosure regarding a two-week overseas training programme undertaken by officials of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority at Bentley University in the United States.
Mr Assafuah at a press conference on Thursday, April 16, revealed that the programme, which involved 21 participants including board members, directors and senior management staff, is estimated to have cost over GH¢ 6 million in travel, accommodation and allowances alone, with total expenditure likely approaching GHS 10 million when tuition and logistics are included.
“What was the total cost of the programme, and what measurable outcomes justify this level of spending?” he questioned, adding that pension contributors deserve full transparency on how their funds are utilised.
He further queried whether the programme offered specialised training relevant to Ghana’s pensions framework, particularly the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766), and whether the scale of participation was necessary.
Mr Assafuah emphasised that while capacity building is important, it must be carefully balanced against cost considerations, especially when funded by workers’ retirement savings.
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