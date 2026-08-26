NSMQ 2026: Ghana National College stays seeded as St Monica’s, Presby SHS fall in One-Eighth

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana National College has booked its place in the quarterfinals of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz after a composed performance at the CNC Auditorium, maintaining its seeded position in the competition.
Ghana National took control of Contest Three of the One-Eighth Stage, finishing with 38 points to comfortably see off St. Monica’s SHS and Presby SHS, Suhum.
St. Monica’s ended the contest on 22 points, while Presby SHS, Suhum managed 16 points.
The result keeps Ghana National College on course for another deep run in a competition where the Cape Coast-based school has repeatedly shown it can trouble the biggest names.
National enjoyed one of its most memorable campaigns in 2024, when it stunned Opoku Ware School in the quarterfinals to reach the semi-finals. Trailing after the opening rounds, Ghana National produced a late surge to finish on 46 points, edging Opoku Ware by a single point.
Ghana National also entered the 2025 championship as a seeded school and underlined its pedigree by winning its One-Eighth contest with 65 points, securing an early quarterfinal berth.
The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Cowbell, Trustur AI, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance.
The Broadcast on JoyNews is sponsored by: VitaMilk, Entrance University of Health Sciences and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.
BROADCAST PARTNERS
Frutelli, Excellence Publications and Stationery, Didi Shito, Nataraj, Virtual Security Africa, Lef Signature Limited, Sintex Tank, Door Master, New Crystal Hospital, Palm University College, Ayuda, Prospectus Ghana Limited, Family Health University and Myst Water.
Latest Stories
-
Principal Agent Theory can teach us a lot about the GoldBod $1.7 Billion Loss
1 minute
-
MFWA drags Controller and Accountant General’s Dept. to RTI Commission over ‘Mahama Cares’ deductions
6 minutes
-
Police intensify crackdown on unauthorised sirens and strobe lights in Ashanti Region
12 minutes
-
Tribunals Bill passed into law despite widespread opposition, Bawumia’s plea
17 minutes
-
Court adjourns Hanan Abdul-Wahab’s trial to September 29, 30 after Dame submits medical excuse
33 minutes
-
New KNUST-Led consortium aims to put climate health research into policy
41 minutes
-
NSMQ 2026: Prempeh, Keta and National set for blockbuster quarterfinal battle
43 minutes
-
Vigilante groups evolving beyond Act 999; security agencies must adapt – Security analyst
49 minutes
-
Who paid for it? – NPP MP demands audit trail of Ghana’s South Africa evacuation
59 minutes
-
Security analyst calls for review of Vigilantism Act to address emerging threats
1 hour
-
Gillman & Abbey Funeral Service and Remembers Group partner to preserve legacies and expand funeral services in Ghana
1 hour
-
NSMQ 2026: Ghana National College stays seeded as St Monica’s, Presby SHS fall in One-Eighth
1 hour
-
Minority caucus demands full account of Ghana’s South Africa evacuation spending
1 hour
-
Ghana’s rail network declines sharply over six decades – World Bank
1 hour
-
NSMQ 2026: Prempeh College avenges 2018 defeat to WASS, storms into quarter-finals
1 hour