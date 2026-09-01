Education

OAA 2002 Year Group supports 18 children in annual back-to-school drive

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  1 September 2026 2:02pm
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The OAA 2002 Year Group has supported 18 children as they prepare to return to school for the new academic year under its annual Back-to-School Drive.

The event, held last Saturday at the Aggrey Chapel at Achimota School, provided school supplies and financial assistance to the children of departed classmates.

The initiative aims to meet some of their educational needs while easing the financial burden on their families.

Organised under the Children’s Fund and Peer Emergency Assistance Fund (PEAF), the initiative marks the second edition of the Year Group’s annual Back-to-School Drive, which was introduced under the leadership of the Year Group President, Emmanuel Addo.

Speaking on behalf of the President, Vice President Bernice Koranteng reaffirmed the Year Group’s commitment to sustaining the initiative annually and supporting the children throughout their educational journey.

Members of the Year Group contributed generously in cash and in kind, helping to meet the immediate needs of the beneficiaries and ensuring they begin the new academic year with greater confidence.

Established in 2025 and chaired by Akora Lt. Colonel Edna Antwi, the Children’s Fund and PEAF is a welfare initiative dedicated to supporting members and their families during challenging times.

The children and their families expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the Year Group for the support, commending its kindness and continued commitment to their wellbeing.

The children and their families were full of praise and appreciation for the Year Group’s support, commending its generosity, kindness, and continued commitment to their wellbeing.

On behalf of the school, Rev. Fr. Dr Ernest Gyimah Agyemang also expressed his appreciation to the Year Group for its generosity and continued support for the children

Beyond the financial and material assistance, the initiative embodies the Akora spirit of community, compassion and solidarity.

The President expressed his sincere appreciation to all members for their generous contributions and encouraged continued support to sustain the initiative and make an even greater impact in the years ahead.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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