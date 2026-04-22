Odauman Queenmother expresses support for Etweresohene amid family dispute

The Queenmother of Akyem Osenase, Obaapanin Acheampomaa II, has publicly expressed her support for the Odaumanhene, who also serves as Etweresohene, while raising concerns about internal disagreements within sections of the Etwereso Aduana family.

In a video circulating on social media, the queenmother is seen pouring libation at the Odau Fie in Akyem Etwereso in the presence of other traditional leaders.

The act, which holds spiritual and cultural significance, was performed as part of efforts to affirm her stance on ongoing leadership issues within the family.

Obaapanin Acheampomaa II, regarded as a senior royal within the Odau-Etwereso-Osenase Ofosu-Pema Aduana lineage, indicated that her actions were intended to underscore unity within Odauman and support for the current leadership.

“Odauman is behind you,” she said, in reference to the Odaumanhene, Odeneho Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe.

She also questioned the legitimacy of actions taken by a three-member group within the family, suggesting they did not have the mandate to initiate changes in leadership.

“I gave my blessings to Opanin Koo Bio to act as Abusuapanyin of this land. Those behind the purported attempt to remove the Abusuapanyin do not have the authority to do so,” she stated.

According to her, the Ofosu-Pema Aduana family spans several communities, including Dunkwa Nfoum, Akyem Kwaben, Akyem Osenase and Akyem Etwereso, and decisions affecting the wider family should reflect broader consensus.

The comments come amid heightened tensions within the Akyem Abuakwa traditional area following the banishment of the Odaumanhene from Kyebi by the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, and the subsequent withdrawal of Odauman from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council.

The withdrawal, announced on April 12, 2026, marked a significant development in a protracted dispute between the two traditional authorities.

At the centre of the disagreement are concerns surrounding the enstoolment of a regent for the Osenase stool.

The Ofosu-Pema Aduana family has maintained that the individual endorsed for the role does not meet the required lineage, and has also raised issues about the handling of arbitration processes.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.