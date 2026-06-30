Odaw River dredging 40% complete as Accra’s flood mitigation works progress – GARID Coordinator

Audio By Carbonatix
The Project Coordinator of the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project (GARID), Dr Ohene Sarfoh, says dredging works on the Odaw River are 40 per cent complete as efforts to address Accra's perennial flooding continue.
Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Tuesday, June 30, while discussing Monday's floods that submerged parts of the capital, Dr Sarfoh said the contractor undertaking the project was making steady progress and is expected to complete the dredging works by the end of the year.
"The contractor has been able to do 40 per cent, and we are expecting him to finish the entire dredging before the end of the year," he said.
According to him, the contractor will subsequently commence maintenance dredging to ensure the river channel remains free of silt and other obstructions.
Dr Sarfoh explained that the dredging forms part of a broader engineering intervention aimed at improving stormwater flow and reducing flood risks in the capital.
He disclosed that additional drainage construction works are also underway in several flood-prone communities, including Kaneshie, the Carpet Market area, Odorkor, Bambrom Junction, Accra Academy and surrounding areas.
He expressed optimism that the combined interventions would significantly improve Accra's resilience to flooding once completed, even as recent heavy rains continue to expose weaknesses in the city's drainage infrastructure.
The Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project is the first in a series of initiatives designed to strengthen the capital's resilience to climate and environmental challenges. The initial phase of the project spans five years, from 2020 to 2025.
Funded by the World Bank, the project seeks to address flooding and poor solid waste management, particularly in vulnerable communities within the Odaw River Basin.
Its primary objective is to improve flood risk management and solid waste management in the basin while enhancing access to basic infrastructure and essential services in targeted communities.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana Embassy in Australia endorses Ghana–Australia multicultural trade and investment forum 2026
30 seconds
-
Akufo-Addo administration laid long-term foundation to tackle Accra flooding – Ahiagbah
2 minutes
-
GARID says about $150 million of $285 million flood project funding has been committed
6 minutes
-
Odaw River dredging 40% complete as Accra’s flood mitigation works progress – GARID Coordinator
16 minutes
-
GARID says Odaw dredging is ongoing battle against returning sediment
36 minutes
-
GARID says Odaw dredging 40% complete as flood-control works continue
53 minutes
-
World Cup 2026: Black Stars to fly to Kansas City on Wednesday
1 hour
-
More rain expected over Southern Ghana as slow-moving storm approaches – GMet warns
1 hour
-
EPA CEO Prof Nana Ama Browne Klutse storms Samreboi over recent galamsey-induced flooding
1 hour
-
Police arrest four suspected drug traffickers in Ashanti Region, seize firearm and narcotics
1 hour
-
Accra Floods: EPA renews call for Styrofoam ban, cites plastic pollution and encroachment on waterways
1 hour
-
ECG working to restore PowerApp after flooding disrupts payment platforms
2 hours
-
Accra flood early warning system operational but still undergoing validation – Status report
2 hours
-
M.anifest calls out Ebo Noah as ‘charlatan’ capitalising on Accra floods
2 hours
-
No fueling in flooded stations – NPA rolls out strict safety measures
2 hours