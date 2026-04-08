Ofori-Atta’s ICE release on bail positive; he poses no risk – Amanda Clinton

Audio By Carbonatix
Private Legal practitioner Amanda Akuorkor Clinton has described the bail granted former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody as appropriate, noting that the Ghanaian senior statesman poses no risk while under supervision.
Her comments come after Ofori-Atta was granted bail by ICE following a judicial order.
Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Top Story, Amanda Clinton explained that ICE’s decision to grant Ofori-Atta bail, likely with conditions such as passport surrender, regular reporting, and possible electronic monitoring, was sensible given his age and low-risk profile.
“It is good that Ofori-Atta is released from ICE because this is a slightly elderly gentleman. He poses no risk. His passport has probably been taken, they have probably got conditions on him in terms of him reporting every day or week, or maybe he even has a tag on him. So detention serves absolutely no purpose in his case,” she said.
She added that the case now shifts to the extradition request by Ghana, which may or may not be granted by U.S. authorities. Clinton noted that Ghana has a strong history of complying with U.S. extradition requests over the past year, a pattern that could influence the current proceedings.
“Ghana would likely push hard if the extradition request is not granted,” she said, emphasising the need for a balanced approach that respects diplomacy, due process, and the rule of law.
The private legal practitioner also cautioned against any perception of political motivation in handling the case, noting that fairness must be maintained to avoid setting dangerous precedents for the future.
“The government has to strike a very fine balance between enforcing the law and ensuring due process, which is not being fully managed at the moment,” she added.
Mr Ofori-Atta, whose passport has been confiscated, is scheduled to reappear in court on April 27 for deportation proceedings, as the matter continues to unfold amid missing paperwork and jurisdictional delays.
The bail grant comes after Ofori-Atta’s legal team successfully argued that without a formal extradition request from Ghana on record, the court could not legally consider him a flight risk.
His release was secured through a private bond company, reportedly for a substantial sum.
At a previous hearing in March 2026, the presiding judge had specifically requested sight of Ghana's extradition request before determining Ofori-Atta's bail application.
The judge signalled that such documentation would be critical to assessing whether Ofori-Atta posed a flight risk, a key factor in bail decisions.
However, according to sources familiar with the matter, the US Attorney General has not provided a copy of Ghana's extradition request to the State Attorney for submission to the court.
The reasons for this delay remain unclear.
Latest Stories
-
Thousands of containers lost at sea – GSA’s Prof Gyampo warns importers are exposed to risk
1 hour
-
Keep the money in Ghana – Gov’t enforces local cargo insurance
2 hours
-
US Army veteran charged with leaking classified information to journalist
2 hours
-
Dr. Dre joins Forbes billionaires list as second-richest hip-hop artist with $1 billion fortune
2 hours
-
Trump administration cannot nix legal status of 5,000 Ethiopians, US judge rules
2 hours
-
Libya announces new oil and gas discoveries with three major energy companies
2 hours
-
Oil rises as investors remain wary US-Iran ceasefire will open supply flow
2 hours
-
Police arrest suspect over church threat video
4 hours
-
Eight appear in court as police intensify crackdown on illicit drugs in Tamale
4 hours
-
Motorist remanded in custody for hitting four-year-old girl
5 hours
-
Mobile money vendor robbed at Ziope
5 hours
-
Benin’s Finance Minister Wadagni seeks his own mandate in election
5 hours
-
GNFS retrieves body of unidentified man from Asylum Down drain
5 hours
-
CAF’s Motsepe to visit both Senegal and Morocco amid AFCON fallout
5 hours
-
Edmond Boateng takes up secretary role at Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana
6 hours