Come down and account, it’s a constitutional requirement – Martin Kpebu to Ofori-Atta

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has challenged claims of due process in the ongoing case involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, insisting that accountability must remain central.

Mr Kpebu was speaking on Top Story on JoyFM on Wednesday, April 8, following developments in the United States, where Mr Ofori-Atta was released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on bail after a judicial order.

The former minister is expected to reappear in court on April 27 for deportation proceedings, as the case continues amid concerns over missing documentation and jurisdictional delays.

His release on bail followed arguments by his legal team that, in the absence of a formal extradition request from Ghana, the court could not classify him as a flight risk.

However, reacting to comments by Mr Ofori-Atta’s lawyer, Frank Davies, who maintained that his client has not been formally notified of any charges, Mr Kpebu expressed strong reservations.

“We ascribe to due process, but I am presenting arguments that must be considered. You are dealing with someone who held public office and managed the public purse, and is alleged to have committed certain wrongdoing. He must come down and be held accountable. It is a constitutional requirement,” he said.

Mr Kpebu criticised the emphasis on due process without equal regard for responsibility, stating that public officials must be prepared to account for their stewardship.

“When I heard the argument about due process, I cringed. The same Constitution that guarantees due process also imposes responsibilities on citizens to protect public property. You have a right to due process, but you also have a duty,” he argued.

He further referenced Article 19 of the Constitution, stressing that Mr Ofori-Atta has an obligation to appear and respond to the allegations.

According to him, the former minister had earlier indicated a willingness to cooperate with the Office of the Special Prosecutor virtually, suggesting that he is fully aware of the issues at hand.

Mr Kpebu maintained that while due process must be respected, it should not be used to delay or avoid accountability, particularly in matters involving public office.

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