Ola SHS urges girls to pursue science and improve time management

Students of Ola Senior High School have been encouraged to build confidence in pursuing science and to manage their time effectively in order to achieve their academic and professional goals.

The advice was shared during activities marking the school’s Amazing Science Week celebration, which brought together students, teachers and alumni to discuss opportunities and challenges facing girls in science.

A lecturer at the Department of Nursing at the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Mrs Margaret Ofori, who is also a past student of the school, delivered a seminar on time management and personal development.

Mrs Ofori said she felt honoured to return to her alma mater to share her experiences and knowledge with current students. She explained that she attended the school between 1995 and 1997 and believes mentorship from past students can inspire young girls to pursue their ambitions.

According to her, many girls face what she described as the “me challenge”, where they doubt their abilities simply because they are female. She said society often stereotypes women as being better suited for domestic roles while portraying men as natural scientists.

“Some girls ask themselves whether they can do what the boys are doing in science. These are stereotypes that must be challenged,” she said.

Mrs Ofori stressed that science should not be viewed as a competition between boys and girls, but as an opportunity for collaboration and shared learning.

“It is not about rivalry with the boys. It is about friendship, collaboration and learning the good tips that will help you become great scientists,” she stated.

She further noted that effective time management is key to academic success and personal development, adding that it represents an investment in one’s future.

“Whenever you make the attempt to maximise your time, it means you are maximising your destiny,” she explained.

She encouraged students to begin each day with clear plans, prioritising tasks they aim to complete.

Mrs Ofori also advised students to avoid activities that waste time, including unnecessary conversations, oversleeping and excessive use of social media. While acknowledging the benefits of social media, she urged students to use it purposefully.

She further emphasised the importance of balancing academic work with rest, exercise and spiritual reflection as part of effective time management.

Reflecting on changes in education, she noted that students today benefit from advanced technology that makes science learning more interactive. She contrasted this with her school days, when scientific concepts were mostly drawn on chalkboards.

However, she cautioned students against over-reliance on technology, urging them to develop critical thinking and discovery-based learning skills.

The lecturer said the programme formed part of preparations ahead of the global celebration of International Women’s Day, which promotes the empowerment of women and girls.

The coordinator of the school’s Science Club and Biology teacher, Vincent Atsu Ahorsu, said the club plays a key role in encouraging students to appreciate science and explore related career opportunities.

He explained that the club, which includes all science students, currently has more than 900 members from Forms Two and Three.

According to him, the club undertakes activities such as identifying and labelling plants on campus with their botanical and common names to support teaching and learning.

He added that members contribute dues which are used to purchase laboratory tools and materials to improve practical science lessons.

Mr Ahorsu noted that the club regularly invites professionals to speak to students about science-related courses and career opportunities in tertiary education.

He said the school has also introduced innovative programmes such as robotics and cyber security clubs to expose students to emerging technological fields.

He disclosed that the school achieved national recognition when its cyber security team won a national competition two years ago.

“Our goal is to demystify science and encourage girls to love science so they can become great women in the future,” he said.

The First Assistant Head Girl, Gbadago Hillary Yayra, said many girls face emotional and psychological challenges that affect their confidence and academic performance.

She noted that low self-esteem remains one of the biggest challenges among girls in school, adding that many have the potential to excel in fields such as medicine, law, journalism and science but often doubt themselves.

She added that the seminar on time management had inspired students to avoid procrastination and make better use of their time.

She emphasised that time cannot be recovered once lost and encouraged students to be more disciplined in their studies.

“Maximisation of time equals maximisation of your destiny,” she said.

Miss Yayra expressed confidence that with mentorship from teachers and alumni, more girls would be encouraged to pursue science and leadership roles in the future.

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