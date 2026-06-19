Opinion: Growing public concern over Chief Justice’s public conduct and appearances with political figures

Audio By Carbonatix
I have noted with grave concern the recent public conduct of the Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana, Justice Paul Kwadwo Baffoe-Bonnie which risks eroding public confidence in the independence and impartiality of the Judiciary.
In recent weeks, the Chief Justice has been seen attending the funeral of the in-law of Sammy Gyamfi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), and has also been pictured in what can only be described as merry-making with executives and appointees of the governing NDC.
While I acknowledge that the Chief Justice, like any other Ghanaian, has the right to social and familial associations, the office he occupies demands the highest standard of discretion, neutrality, and restraint. The Judiciary is the last bastion of justice in our democracy. Its head must not only be impartial but must be seen to be impartial by all citizens, regardless of political affiliation.
My Concerns:
1. Perception of Favoritism: The Chief Justice’s repeated public association with figures of the governing party sends a dangerous signal of political favoritism. Justice must not only be done; it must manifestly be seen to be done.
2. Undermining Public Confidence: When the head of the Judiciary fraternizes openly with political actors, it creates doubt in the minds of ordinary Ghanaians who may one day seek justice against the State or ruling party officials.
3. Dangerous Precedent: This level of political visibility from a sitting Chief Justice is unprecedented in Ghana’s history. Previous Chief Justices have guarded the dignity and neutrality of the office jealously, knowing that the bench must rise above partisan considerations.
My Call to Action:
I respectfully urge the Chief Justice to:
1. Uphold the Code of Conduct for Judges and Magistrates of Ghana, which demands that judicial officers avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety in all activities.
2. Exercise greater circumspection in public and social engagements, especially those that have overt political coloration.
3. Recommit to the principle of judicial independence, and take deliberate steps to reassure Ghanaians that the Judiciary remains the neutral arbiter of justice for all, not a few.
Ghana’s democracy thrives when its institutions are strong, neutral, and respected.
The Chief Justice cannot afford to be political, and certainly cannot afford to be seen as political. The peace and stability of this nation depend on citizens believing that the courts will treat every Ghanaian fairly, regardless of party colors.
I call on all stakeholders, including the Judicial Council, the Ghana Bar Association, and Civil Society, to speak to this matter dispassionately and help safeguard the integrity of the Judiciary.
The Judiciary must remain the people’s last hope. Let us keep it that way.
Joseph Osei Oppong-Brenya
Tel: 0244587045
Email: info@oppongbrenya.com
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