OSP still independent despite AG oversight — Dafeamekpor

Audio By Carbonatix
Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has defended the legal framework governing the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), rejecting claims that requiring the anti-corruption office to seek authorisation from the Attorney General undermines its independence.
The South Dayi MP said independence should be understood as the freedom to perform statutory duties without improper interference, not as complete exemption from constitutional oversight.
Speaking amid growing public debate over the powers of the OSP, Mr Dafeamekpor challenged suggestions that the office becomes redundant if its prosecutorial authority is linked to the Attorney General.
“This idea that the Attorney General is a political appointee — is the OSP not a political appointee?” he asked.
His comments come at a time when the role and autonomy of the OSP have returned to the national spotlight following recent legal arguments over whether the institution can independently prosecute criminal matters.
According to the Majority Chief Whip, the OSP does not operate under the day-to-day control of the Attorney General and remains accountable to its own governing board.
“That separation is where the real independence lies,” he argued, adding that Parliament’s intention was to create an institution that can function effectively within Ghana’s constitutional framework.
Mr Dafeamekpor also drew comparisons with the judiciary, saying even judges — often regarded as among the most independent public officers — still work within systems of checks and accountability.
“In the performance of your work, you are independent. That is the intent of Parliament,” he stated.
He cautioned against calls for what he described as “absolute independence,” insisting that no public institution in a constitutional democracy can exist without some level of legal or institutional oversight.
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