Over 400 companies ready to join 24-Hour Economy – Dr Rashid Pelpuo

Dr. Rashid Pelpuo

Minister of State in Charge of Special Initiatives, Dr Rashid Pelpuo, says more than 400 private companies have expressed interest in operating under Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy policy.

According to Dr Pelpuo, the government is seeking to expand the initiative through the private sector by creating the necessary conditions for businesses to operate around the clock and, in the process, generate more employment opportunities.

He said several companies had already begun implementing 24-hour operations.

“We have listed more than 400 companies that are saying, ‘We want to run the 24-hour economy policy,’” Dr Pelpuo said in an interview on Citi FM on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

He said he had personally visited about 10 companies that were operating around the clock and had engaged them on the challenges they faced in sustaining their operations.

According to him, the companies had made specific requests to the government, including support with reliable power supply.

“The fact is that we are creating an avenue for the private sector to take advantage of and do it. And that’s exactly what we are doing,” he said, adding that the government was providing some of the requirements needed by participating businesses to maintain continuous operations.

Dr Pelpuo argued that the success of the 24-Hour Economy should not be assessed solely by whether ministries and other public institutions have adopted three-shift systems.

“When you are talking about job creation and when you are talking about employment, it’s not just government employing people. We are talking about a holistic economic approach,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.