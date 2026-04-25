Panacea Pharmacy donates medicines to Mamprobi hospital, pushes affordable healthcare on World Malaria Day

Panacea Pharmacy Limited has donated essential medicines to the Mamprobi Hospital in Accra as part of activities marking World Malaria Day, saying access to quality treatment should not be determined by a patient’s ability to pay.

The company’s Sales and Marketing Manager, Dr Nanayaw Appiah Amoah, said the gesture forms part of Panacea Pharmacy’s commitment to making healthcare more affordable, especially for vulnerable patients who often struggle to buy prescribed drugs.

Speaking during the donation exercise, he said the company wants to challenge the notion that effective medicines must always come at a high cost.

“We want to change the perception that quality medicines must always be expensive,” Dr Amoah stated.

He explained that many patients, particularly those without health insurance, face delays in treatment after diagnosis because they cannot immediately afford their medication.

According to him, improving access to affordable medicines remains critical to achieving better health outcomes and reducing preventable complications.

The donation comes at a time when many public health facilities continue to face increasing pressure, with patients often burdened by out-of-pocket healthcare expenses despite the existence of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

At the Mamprobi Polyclinic, the medicines are expected to support treatment delivery and ease some of the challenges faced by low-income patients who depend on the care facility.

The donation includes the anti-malarial drug Vegatem, the diabetes medication Glycaid, the pediatric antibiotic Circle Suspension, and iron supplements for preterm babies.

The donation was led by the anti-malarial drug Vegatem as the flagship medicine, supported by other essential supplies including Megatherm, diabetes medication Glycaid, pediatric antibiotic Circle Suspension, and iron supplements for preterm babies.

Meanwhile, the Head of Pharmacy at the Mamprobi Polyclinic, Dr Rita Owusu, used the occasion to call on the public to take malaria prevention seriously as Ghana joins the rest of the world to observe World Malaria Day on April 25.

She urged residents to sleep under insecticide-treated mosquito nets and keep their surroundings clean to reduce mosquito breeding and lower infection rates.

Malaria remains one of Ghana’s leading public health concerns, accounting for a significant number of outpatient visits each year, particularly among children and pregnant women.

Health stakeholders say partnerships between private pharmaceutical companies and public health facilities can play an important role in improving access to treatment and strengthening healthcare delivery nationwide.

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