Parliament ratifies bilateral air service agreements with six nations

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s Parliament has ratified Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) with the governments of Benin, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Guyana, Mauritius and Luxembourg, following the adoption of the Roads and Transportation Committee’s reports.
The ratification is in line with Article 75 of the 1992 Constitution which requires Parliamentary approval for international agreements, paving the way for enhanced aviation cooperation between Ghana and the partner countries.
Mr Joseph Nikpe Bukari, the Minister of Transport, speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, said the agreements would facilitate air travel for citizens, boost trade and tourism, and contribute to economic growth.
He emphasised that all operators under the agreements must comply with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards to ensure safety and efficiency.
Members of Parliament from both sides of the House supported the ratification, noting that the agreements would create jobs and expand Ghana’s aviation sector.
Bilateral Air Service Agreements are treaties that allow designated airlines from signatory countries to operate commercial flights between them.
Ghana has over the years signed similar agreements with several nations to strengthen its aviation industry, promote regional integration, and attract investment in air transport infrastructure.
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