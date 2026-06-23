Parliament to reinstate Afenyo-Markin as member of delegation to ECOWAS parliament

The Parliament of Ghana will today, Tuesday, June 23, reinstate Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin as a member of Ghana's delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament.

Mr Afenyo-Markin will replace Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei, who has opted not to serve on the delegation, thereby making way for her party leader to take up the position.

Membership of the delegation comprises eight members and one observer, according to the list published in today's Order Paper.

They include George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan (Leader of the Delegation), Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, Laadi Ayii Ayamba, Eric Afful, and Dominic Napare.

Also serving on the delegation are Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, Bryan Acheampong, and Millicent Yeboah Amankwah.

The Minority Leader's earlier presence at the inauguration ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria, reportedly caused a stir when the ECOWAS Parliament refused to swear in the entire eight-member delegation.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga told Parliament that he had to personally intervene to ensure that the delegation was sworn in.

He subsequently reported the incident to the House and petitioned Speaker Alban Bagbin to refer Mr Afenyo-Markin to the Privileges Committee for investigation for allegedly bringing the name of Parliament into disrepute.

The minority leader has since been referred to the committee, but the outcome of the investigation has yet to be made public, more than two months later.

Under Parliament's resolution, the eight-member delegation must consist of members from both sides of the House, including the Deputy Majority Leader and Deputy Minority Leader.

Mr Afenyo-Markin served in the previous ECOWAS Parliament when he was Deputy Majority Leader under Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

The decision by Patricia Appiagyei not to be part of the delegation has created a vacancy, prompting Parliament to move a motion to replace her with the Minority Leader, a move expected to prevent future challenges at the ECOWAS Parliament.

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