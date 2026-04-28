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Partisan politics is blinding Ghanaians to reality — Atuguba

Source: Caleb Ahinakwah  
  28 April 2026 7:31am
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A former Supreme Court Justice, William Atuguba, has criticised what he describes as deep partisan entrenchment in Ghana, warning that excessive political loyalty is clouding judgment and preventing many citizens from honestly assessing national issues.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News’ Gemma Appiah, Justice Atuguba said the country’s intense political divisions have created an environment where many people evaluate every development through party interests rather than the national good.

“Immersing yourself in politics is useless. It’s not helpful. It blinds your eyes and your judgment to realities,” he said.

According to the retired judge, the problem has become structural and continues to shape public discourse, making it difficult for people to acknowledge positive developments or criticise failures objectively.

He said as long as party alignment remains strong in Ghana, genuine balance in public debate will remain elusive. In his view, politicians, commentators and ordinary citizens often struggle to give credit where it is due or speak honestly when criticism is necessary.

Justice Atuguba cited the recent appreciation of the cedi as an example.

He noted that although some Ghanaians have benefited from the stronger currency through improved purchasing power and easing prices, others appear reluctant to publicly acknowledge it because doing so may be seen as supporting the governing administration.

The former Supreme Court judge urged citizens to rise above party loyalties and demand what is right, regardless of which political party is in office.

He called for a national mindset focused more on accountability and progress than partisan advantage.

Justice Atuguba also said his concern was personal, stressing that the direction of the country affects everyone.

“This country — things go well, it can affect me. Things don’t go well, it can affect me. In any case, I should be concerned,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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