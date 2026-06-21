Pastor granted GH¢100,000 bail over careless driving

A 55–year–old pastor has been granted GHS 100,000.00 bail, with one surety, by the Nkawie Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti region, over careless driving.

The pastor, Francis Owusu, pleaded guilty to the charge of careless and inconsiderate driving but not guilty to causing harm and will reappear before the court on July 27, 2026.

Police Inspector Kwaku Frimpong prosecuting, told the court presided over by Mr Robert Addo that the accused person was the leader and founder of the Christ Upper Room Church at Kronom-Afrancho in the Suame Municipality.

He said, on April 21, 2026, at about 2200 hours, Owusu was driving his Nissan Amanda car with registration number AS 5615-16 from Anyinamso to Atwima-Mim.

At a section on the road near Afari township, and without due care and consideration for other road users, he veered off his lane and collided head-on with an on-coming bus with registration number AS 4854-19, which was carrying 14 passengers on board.

The prosecution said seven passengers were injured and rushed to the Afari Community Hospital, where two of them with serious injuries were referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for treatment.

A report was made to the Nkawie Police, and the accused person was arrested.

In his caution statement, he admitted the offences and after further investigations he was charged and brought before the court.

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