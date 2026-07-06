Pharmaceutical Society backs 24-Hour Economy, seeks security and tax relief for pharmacies

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has welcomed the government’s flagship 24-Hour Economy initiative and the proposed 24-Hour Economy Market project.

According to the Society, the provision of adequate security, tax relief and guaranteed market access will enable pharmacies to operate 24 hours, boost business growth, and promote better health outcomes for Ghanaians.

President of the Society, Dr. (Pharm.) Paul Owusu Donkor made this known at the 2nd Quarter Meeting of the Ashanti Regional branch of PSGH.

The meeting was held under the theme: “Securing Pharmacies for the 24-Hour Economy and Free Primary Healthcare Framework.”

Dr Owusu Donkor noted that extending pharmacy operations beyond regular hours will improve access to essential medicines, especially for emergency cases and shift workers.

"We are tapping into the 24-hour economy agenda. At today’s meeting, the Regional Minister outlined the benefits for us, including tax waivers, the provision of security personnel, and training for our members."

"Our service is not only limited to curative medical provision, but we are also engaged in promotive and preventive healthcare as well. So being open for this length of time means that Ghanaians will be healthier because pharmacies will always be available and accessible to them,” he said.

He, however, urged the government to work with stakeholders to address challenges such as security, staffing, electricity, and logistics to ensure the sustainability of the policy.

The PSGH President also commended the government for investing GH¢36.2 million to support specialist training for over 2,200 healthcare professionals, including 100 specialist pharmacists, through the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) under the ‘MahamaCares’ initiative.

He said the investment demonstrates the government’s commitment to building human capacity in the health sector and will help bridge the specialist gap in both public and private healthcare facilities.

Delivering the keynote address, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, pledged the government’s full support for the successful implementation of the 24-Hour Economy policy, particularly in the health sector.

He explained that the policy is designed to create more jobs, increase productivity, and improve access to essential services for all Ghanaians, regardless of the time of day.

“The 24-Hour Economy is not just about keeping shops open. It is about creating jobs, improving access to services, and ensuring that Ghanaians can get healthcare when they need it most. Government will work with security agencies, the Ghana Police Service, and local authorities to provide adequate security for pharmacies and markets that will operate around the clock,” he stated.

Dr Amoakohene further noted that the Ashanti Region, as a commercial hub, stands to benefit significantly from the initiative, with extended pharmacy hours expected to reduce pressure on emergency units in hospitals and improve health outcomes.

On the Free Primary Healthcare Framework, the Regional Minister called on PSGH to collaborate with the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service to lead public education and ensure that citizens, especially in underserved communities, are aware of and can access the services.

“We need your expertise to take this message to the grassroots. If people don’t know these services exist, they cannot benefit. Pharmacists are trusted voices in our communities, and you have a key role to play,” he added.

He further reaffirmed PSGH’s commitment to partnering with government to ensure the success of the Free Primary Healthcare Framework and to strengthen the role of pharmacists in primary healthcare delivery.

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