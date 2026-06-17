Audio By Carbonatix
The President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, has arrived in Accra to participate in the High-Level Consultative Conference on the next steps to the landmark United Nations resolution on the trafficking of enslaved Africans.
It follows the UN General Assembly’s March 25 adoption of UN General Assembly Resolution A/RES/80/250 as a landmark declaration designating the transatlantic trafficking of enslaved Africans and racialised chattel enslavement as the "gravest crime against humanity".
The conference, scheduled to take place from June 17 to 19, 2026, aims to strengthen global efforts towards reparatory justice and accountability for the lasting impacts of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade.
President Faye is among several dignitaries expected to attend the conference, which will focus on advancing discussions on the implementation of the UN resolution and promoting international cooperation on issues of historical justice and reparations.
Latest Stories
-
Photos: Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye arrives in Accra for reparatory justice conference
41 minutes
-
Ex-health worker tried to sell Catherine’s medical records
44 minutes
-
Trade Minister, Ambassador to US, others to grace Litina’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Business Expo
1 hour
-
Sports Minister rallies support for Black Stars for World Cup opener
2 hours
-
Franklin Cudjoe demands clarity on Sedina’s whereabouts after extradition to Ghana
2 hours
-
Ghana showcases social protection reforms at continental knowledge exchange in Ethiopia
2 hours
-
Black Stars euphoria grips fans as Ghanaians rally behind team ahead of Panama clash
2 hours
-
Convicted persons must serve their sentences – Ahiagbah on Sedina Tamakloe’s case
2 hours
-
Nova Wellness Center celebrates 13 Years of Holistic Healthcare Excellence and Innovation
2 hours
-
May 2026 PPI increases sharply to 5.8%
3 hours
-
Adamus rejects claims linking security personnel to fatal shooting
3 hours
-
Predators keep teaching. Children keep suffering. When does it end?
3 hours
-
Police arrest 2 over fake online vehicle sale scam, one suspect still on the run
3 hours
-
MTN Ghana takes Y’ello Care support to Maamobi Hospital
4 hours
-
Architectural Society of Ghana established to champion inclusive and progressive profession
4 hours