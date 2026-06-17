Photos: Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye arrives in Accra for reparatory justice conference

The President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, has arrived in Accra to participate in the High-Level Consultative Conference on the next steps to the landmark United Nations resolution on the trafficking of enslaved Africans.

It follows the UN General Assembly’s March 25 adoption of UN General Assembly Resolution A/RES/80/250 as a landmark declaration designating the transatlantic trafficking of enslaved Africans and racialised chattel enslavement as the "gravest crime against humanity".

The conference, scheduled to take place from June 17 to 19, 2026, aims to strengthen global efforts towards reparatory justice and accountability for the lasting impacts of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade.

President Faye is among several dignitaries expected to attend the conference, which will focus on advancing discussions on the implementation of the UN resolution and promoting international cooperation on issues of historical justice and reparations.

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